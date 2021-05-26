Cancel
Framingham, MA

Police: New York Man Charged With Assault & Battery With Dangerous Weapon

 16 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Long Island man yesterday afternoon, May 25, and charged him with an assault that happened in the City in March. Police arrested at 3 p.m. Manuel Arteaga-Moreno, 33, of 42 Manhattan Street, Apartment 100 of Long Island, New York. He was charged on a warrant for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), said Framingham Police spokesperson Sgt. Rachel Mickens.

Framingham, MA
