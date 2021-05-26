Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pulaski County, AR

Temporary restraining order delays implementation of 2021 amendments to dicamba rule

Stuttgart Daily Leader
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK – On May 24, 2021, the 16th Division of the Pulaski County Circuit Court ruled that a temporary restraining order issued on May 21 delaying implementation of the 2021 amendments to the State Plant Board’s dicamba rule would be extended until June 10, 2021, at which time another hearing will be held. As a result of the temporary restraining order, the previous State Plant Board Rules on Pesticide Classification regarding dicamba remain in effect and include the following:

www.stuttgartdailyleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Pulaski County, AR
Pulaski County, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaying#Implementation#State Court#Plaintiffs#Court Hearing#The State Plant Board#Omp Farms Et Al#The 6th Division Of#Dicamba Rule#Pesticide Classification#In Crop Application#Certified Organic Crops#Specialty Crops#Plants#Directions#Arkansas System Division#Cotton#Research Stations#2021 Amendments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

State new-case count up 95; deaths rise 1

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 95 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday afternoon. It was the same number of new cases that were reported the previous Sunday, and more than twice as many new cases as were reported four weeks ago. However, Sunday's new-case numbers were drawn from about 4,953 tests, almost three times as many tests as were reported on May 9, and almost twice as many tests as were reported on April 18.
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

Pot dispensary suit transferred

A lawsuit claiming that three medical-marijuana cultivators unfairly refused to sell to a Hot Springs dispensary and asking the state to enact regulations preventing those alleged practices was transferred to Pulaski County on Wednesday. The complaint from Green Springs Medical, which was originally filed in January, claims that Osage Creek...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Little Rock set to receive $19M in 1st part of relief package

Little Rock's finance director said the city expects to receive close to $19 million shortly as part of the first tranche of direct aid to cities authorized in the federal American Rescue Plan Act passed in March. The pot of federal money has become the subject of some discussion among...