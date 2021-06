Lil Durk is one of the biggest rappers in the world right now, being embraced in the mainstream as one of the most consistent superstars in his genre. The Chicago rapper rarely misses and he's known to release multiple projects per year, most recently striking with his collaborative album with Lil Baby, titled The Voice of the Heroes. On several of the songs on the album, Durkio speaks about how he's set his kids up for success, but one of his alleged baby mamas doesn't necessarily agree with him, calling him out during a recent interview.