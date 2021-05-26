Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Souhan; Twins are Starting to Look Like Themselves [PODCAST]

By Jay Caldwell
Posted by 
WJON
WJON
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Twins downed the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Tuesday night to earn their 3rd straight win and 4th win in their last 5. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins are winning lately the way he anticipated they would win with solid starting pitching, consistency from the bullpen and enough hitting. He does acknowledge that production from their lineup is coming from people he didn't expect to see this season in the season like Trevor Larnach and Rob Refsynder. Jim expects Nelson Cruz to return to the lineup either today or more likely on Friday against Kansas City.

wjon.com
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Wild Game#Team Sports#Home Game#The Minnesota Wild#Granite City Sports#Gophers#Twins#The Game#Veteran Zach Parise#Today#Vegas#Kansas City#Ole Miss#Consistency#Home Ice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Twins Just Aren’t Good Right Now [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 13-8 to the White Sox in Chicago Wednesday night to fall to 12-22 on the season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins pitching just isn't good whether it be starting pitchers not going deep into games or relief pitchers not holding leads or just giving up runs. Jim says there have been some bright spots in the lineup with performances from Byron Buxton, Nelson Cruz, Josh Donaldson and the emergence of Jorge Polanco and Mitch Garver. Souhan says they just aren't getting enough from Miguel Sano and Max Kepler and that just isn't something they can afford to have happen right now.
NBAPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Doesn’t Trust New T-Wolves/Lynx Buyer [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves are all but sold from Glen Taylor to the combination of former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says the NBA doesn't want the Timberwolves to leave the Twin Cities but he just doesn't trust A-Rod. He says even if Glen Taylor got a commitment from the Lore/Rodriguez group there is no guarantee over time the team doesn't move. Souhan did say many people thought San Antonio businessman Red McCombs was going to move the Vikings but that never happened so the Wolves/Lynx moving may also not happen. Jim says even the the Wolves are part of the money making NBA the Lynx have proven to be the better of the two franchises.
NHLPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Wild Get Playoffs Started Well [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild topped Vegas 1-0 in overtime Sunday to take a 1 game to none series lead. Star Tribune sports columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild are equipped to score and the 1-0 result Sunday isn't necessarily an indication of how this series will go. Souhan says Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made some spectacular saves on same great scoring changes for the Wild. He says Cam Talbot was solid in net for the Wild. Jim says rookie Kirill Kaprizov played well in his first career NHL playoff game and probably should have had a goal.
NBAPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Souhan; Playing Parise May Have Been the Turning Point [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild are set to play at Vegas tonight in Game 7 of their first round playoff series at 8 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 7:45. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says when Zach Parise was made active for Game 4 the Wild got a bit of an energy jolt they hadn't had earlier in the series. Souhan says "it is clear that Parise should have been playing all along". The Wild were the better team in Games 5 and 6 and Souhan says Parise's energy was a big part of that. He says it is possible that Parise could carve out a role for himself to stay on the team next season. Parise has 4 years remaining on his contract but the two sides appeared to be heading to a point where Parise would need to be moved because of the amount of healthy scratches he had had including Games 1-3 in this series.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Souhan: Underachieving Twins are frayed at the corners

The Twins are experiencing a season of injury devastation unprecedented in franchise history. They have the most talented center fielder in the game, yet have played six different players in center field, including a couple who had never played there before. They have called up players you have never heard of, unless you are an employee of the Wichita Wind Surge.
NFLPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Souhan; Twins Down to their 5th String Centerfielder [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 6-5 at Kansas City Thursday night to begin their 4-game series against the Royals. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins couldn't have planned on losing Byron Buxton, Jake Cave, Max Kepler and Rob Refsynder at the same time. Gilberto Celestino made a critical error in Thursday's loss and Jim attributes that to a lack of communication in the outfield with Trevor Larnach. Souhan says two healthy players aren't contributing at the level they should be in 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson and first baseman Miguel Sano. He says either could be traded but neither player garner the value the Twins would want right now. Souhan says both recently signed long term contracts.
MLBPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Souhan; Twins Could Be the Worst Team in Baseball [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 6-3 Wednesday night in the final game of their 3-game series at Baltimore. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins may have the worst lineup right now due to injuries and healthy players like Miguel Sano not producing at the level they have been expected to. Jim says it's a shame that the Twins look this bad considering the expectations. He says there are players on the major league roster that may not be good enough to play at triple-A right now much less the major leagues.
NHLPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Wild Could Lose Dumba In Expansion Draft [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild are into the offseason after falling 6-2 in Game 7 in Vegas to the Golden Knights Friday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild will lose a good player in the NHL expansion draft when Seattle joins the league this summer. The expansion draft is July 21. Souhan says defenseman Matt Dumba is a prime candidate to be left unprotected. Jim says despite the WIld losing in the first round to Vegas the Wild overachieved this season. He says a team led by a rookie, Kirill Kaprizov, wasn't expected to do as well as they did. Souhan says he believes the Wild will keep Zach Parise in large part because there isn't a good market for his services due to his age, productivity and contract.
MLBPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Can’t Blame Rocco For Injuries [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 7-4 at Baltimore to the Orioles Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says it is often times easy for fans to blame the Manager for the problems the team is having but the rash of injuries is something that is out of control of both Rocco Baldelli and Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey. Souhan says the Twins were forced to play Kyle Garlick out of position in center field and Willans Astudillo in right field. The Major League Baseball trade deadline looms at the end of July. If the Twins are out of contention they could look to trade some of their players. Jim says they could ask Nelson Cruz if he'd like to be traded as kind of a courtesy which is what they did a few years ago for Jim Thome.
NFLPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Souhan; Hunter Very Important to the Vikings Defense [PODCAST]

Vikings' defensive end Danielle Hunter has expressed interest in a new contract. The Vikings haven't done much to acknowledge his concerns but it could be coming to a head. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON this morning. He says Hunter is an important part of their defense with their pass rush and their ability to stop the run. Souhan believes Hunter doesn't have issues with coaches and this is strictly a money situation. He thinks Hunter wants to be paid a similar amount to what Joey Bosa of the Chargers is getting paid. Hunter signed a 5-year contract extension worth $72 Million in 2018.
NFLPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Souhan; Breeland Expected to Play Major Role for Vikings [PODCAST]

The Vikings have agreed to sign free agent cornerback Brashaud Breeland over the weekend. The 29-year old started 32 games over 2 seasons including 6 postseason games for the Kansas City Chiefs. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says this is a significant signing he expects the pecking order at cornerback to start with Cam Dantzler, Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, Jeff Gladney, Patrick Peterson and Tye Smith. Souhan says there are question marks about Gladney due to a legal situation, Alexander is a slot corner and Peterson is getting up there in age. He says Smith is a depth player.
MLBPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Twins Should Activate Buxton Tonight [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 8-4 at home to the New York Yankees Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins should activate Byron Buxton now after just 1 rehab game in St. Paul. Buxton went 2-3 with a walk as the DH Tuesday night. Jim says the Twins aren't likely to activate Buxton yet from the injured list but he says the Twins need him especially after Rob Refsnyder sustained a hamstring injury Tuesday night. Souhan says the Twins were a mess last night with mistakes made in the field, at the plate, on the bases on the mound. He says this appears to be a lost season.
NFLPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Polanco and Sano Are Bright Spots [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 9-6 to the New York Yankees Wednesday night to fall to 13 games under 500. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says 2nd baseman Jorge Polanco looked aggressive at the plate and powered a pair of home runs. Miguel Sano had 3 hits including a home run Wednesday night. Jim says when Miguel Sano hits the ball the other way like he did last night he's showing he's seeing the ball well. Sano leads the Twins with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs. Jim says Sano's OPS is the same as what Rod Carew's career OPS was. He says that shows that Sano can be effective at the plate despite all the strikeouts and low batting average.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Jacob deGrom dominates, Pete Alonso homers as Mets start to look like themselves in fifth straight win

PHOENIX — Jacob deGrom took a perfect game into the fifth inning. Pete Alonso mashed a missile his first day back from the injured list. Kevin Pillar collected a single in his first at-bat since getting hit in the face. For what felt like the first time in forever, the Mets got their reinforcements back and looked like the complete team for which we were all waiting.
MLBbettingpros.com

Yankees' Cole looks for bounce-back start against the Twins

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is coming off allowing a season-high tying five earned runs in his last start, and looks for a bounce-back outing when facing the Minnesota Twins. Betting Impact:. The Yankees are the biggest road favorite on Wednesday's slate, with -188 moneyline odds, per BettingPros consensus...
MLBPosted by
WJON

Sunday Recap: Twins Win, Rox Lose

The Twins beat the Kansas City Royals to close out a four game series in Missouri and the St. Cloud Rox fell to the Willmar Stingers at Joe Faber Field. Here's how it all went down on Sunday. - The Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 at Kauffman...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Nelson Cruz: Rejoining lineup

Manager Rocco Baldelli said that Cruz (knee) will return to the Twins lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Baldelli acknowledged that Cruz, who has sat out the team's past two games, is still less than 100 percent while he battles a sore left knee, but the 40-year-old will play through the injury for a Twins lineup that's already missing several key players. Before exiting the lineup with the knee injury, Cruz hadn't hit a home run in any of his last 12 games.