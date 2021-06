Adding an authorized user to one of your credit card accounts can be a great way to help someone else build credit. If the credit card issuer reports the authorized-user account to the consumer credit reporting agencies (Experian, TransUnion and Equifax), responsible use can help improve the authorized user's credit score. Because you're liable for the authorized user's charges, you may want to set limits on their spending. But not all consumer credit cards allow account holders to do so; business credit cards are more likely to have this feature.