Woman Denies That Argument at Bar with Casey Anthony Had Anything to Do with Ex-Boyfriend

Casey Anthony has been back in the news recently after she was involved in an altercation where she claimed that a woman threw a drink on her in a bar. The incident occurred at O'Shea's Irish Pub in West Palm Beach, Florida, when Anthony called the police after a woman allegedly threw a drink on her. TMZ reported that authorities had been called to the scene for "someone throwing a drink in another person's face." When she spoke to police, Anthony claimed that a woman identified as Thelma Moya began arguing with her. Anthony and Moya had previously dated the same guy at the same time, and TMZ reported that Anthony told responding officers that they had had a longstanding feud ever since. Anthony said Moya spilled a drink on her leg after things escalated at some point during their "heated argument" and she declined to press charges over the incident.