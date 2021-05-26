Memorial Day Services

In our cluster of churches, we are blessed to have so many people who are knowledgeable about our faith. We have people studying the Bible, the Catechism. Others are watching programs on Formed.org. And still others are doing independent studies. There is a thirst to know more about God the Father, Jesus the Son, and the Holy Spirit and other parts of our faith. The best way to learn anything is to be a teacher. You must know the material well enough to be able to present to others so they can understand. Which means being able to answer questions and able to admit you may not know all the answers but will search out those answers.