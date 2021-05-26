Cancel
Politics

Memorial Day Services

gspublishing.net
 16 days ago

Elgin American Legion George W. Snook Post #246 10:00 a.m. • Elgin Cemetery. We will be honoring the Veterans that have passed in the last two years... To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/

Festivalnewsontheneck.com

A day of remebrance to honor our fallen heroes

Memorial Day weekend, viewed by many as the unofficial start of summer, is often remembered for its cookouts, road trips, and being an extra-long weekend. To those that remember, however, there is one other thing that it commemorates: those that gave their lives in service to the nation. While Veteran’s Day in November is focused on honoring our vets that are still among the living, Memorial Day remembers those that are gone, and the town of Montross, as well as plenty of others on the Northern Neck, made it clear that they remembered those that did not make it back, hosting a ceremony at the old courthouse square.
Festivalhometownsource.com

Column: Memorial Day continues for many veterans

Around Memorial Day, I begin to think with greater frequency of the seven friends of mine, including a cousin, whose names are forever etched in the highly-polished black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. They are among the 58,279 (updated in 2020) who perished a half-century ago...
Willacy County, TXraymondville-chronicle.com

Willacy residents, Gold Star families, veterans gather on courthouse lawn to honor Iraq KIAs

After delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Willacy County veterans, Gold Star families and others paid tribute on Friday to three men lost in action in Iraq. Gold Star families, those who lost soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen in wartime have a special status, especially Gold Star mothers, American Legion Post 390 Commander George Solis and Veterans of Foreign Wars […]
Leake County, MSkicks96news.com

Leake – Memorial Day Service Today

A Memorial Day Service has been confirmed for today in Leake County. The Legions and members of the community have organized the event. The Square in Leake County is the confirmed location. The program will begin at 11:00am. We honor and recognize all those brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. All are welcome.
Hudson, OHcrossroadstoday.com

Censored veteran will get another chance to give speech

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — A retired U.S. Army officer whose speech about freed Black slaves honoring fallen Civil War soldiers was censored by organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony will get another chance to deliver it. The American Legion Department of Ohio said it has invited retired Army Lt. Col....
Emmons County, NDecrecord.com

Mormon missionaries visit Emmons County to document area cemeteries

In recent years, more and more Americans have started looking into their roots. Some get their DNA tested by services like 23AndMe while others compile records and build family trees. Genealogy is also a major area of interest for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Kaloi and Elder Pryor, two Mormon missionaries based out of […]
Wilkes-barre, PAScranton Times

Vandals strike Wilkes-Barre church, desecrate Bible and U.S. flag

Wilkes-Barre police are investigating an act of vandalism at a city church in which fire extinguishers were discharged throughout, the pastor’s Bible was ripped up and someone wiped themselves with a U.S. flag after defecating on the floor. The incident occurred at the Primitive Methodist Church on Austin Avenue in...
Religionchronicle-express.com

CHURCH BRIEFS

William Shakespeare said, “There is a tide in the affairs of men, which taken at the flood, leads on to fortune. Omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries. On such a full sea are we now afloat. And we must take the current when it serves or lose our ventures.”
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

Liaoning Church Baptizes 31 People

Last Sunday, Lvhua Street Church in Anshan City, Liaoning Province, held baptism services for 31 converts. Upon arriving at the church at 6 a.m., attendants devoted themselves to welcoming believers, following COVID-19 protocols, which includes scanning, registering churchgoers, checking their health codes and temperatures. Wearing masks, church members were seated in the sanctuary at intervals per the required social distancing from the first to the fourth floor.
ElectionsAPG of Wisconsin

Don Jacobs is elected Silver Rodent

Don Jacobs of Sarona has been elected Silver Rodent of Mauston Dugout 616 of the National Order of the Trench Rats. The Trench Rats is an offshoot of the Disabled American Veterans. Compared to the Cooties of the VFW and 40&8 of the American Legion. Silver Rodent is the same...
Religionstjosephricelake.org

Fr Ed Homily 6-9-21: A Qualified Teacher

In our cluster of churches, we are blessed to have so many people who are knowledgeable about our faith. We have people studying the Bible, the Catechism. Others are watching programs on Formed.org. And still others are doing independent studies. There is a thirst to know more about God the Father, Jesus the Son, and the Holy Spirit and other parts of our faith. The best way to learn anything is to be a teacher. You must know the material well enough to be able to present to others so they can understand. Which means being able to answer questions and able to admit you may not know all the answers but will search out those answers.
Religionnavarrocountygazette.com

Friar Marin Installed As Pastor of Immaculate Conception Church

Sunday, June 6 was an important day for Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and for Fr. Juan Carlos Marin. The Church was packed with parishioners and supporters from near and far, including the Bishop of Dallas, Edward Burns. Fr. Marin also had support from several brother priests. Fr Fernando Carranza, rector...
trinitywallstreet.org

Thursday Sermon, The Rev. Elizabeth Blunt: "The Priority of Love"

Sometimes anger is a warranted, necessary reaction to injustice and cruelty, preaches Mother Beth, and sometimes we need to take a step back and “identify it as spiritually destructive; as a liability.” We know when anger is righteous and when it is corrosive, but do we know how to come at those who anger us with the priority of love? The readings are 2 Corinthians 3:12—4:6 and Matthew 5:20–26.
Houma, LAstmarynow.com

Danos Foundation gives to diocese ministries

The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana recently was presented grants from the Mary and Al Danos Family Foundation to support several critical ministries within the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. The Mary and Al Danos Family Foundation has supported initiatives within the diocese for many years. Through their prayers and support, the...
ReligionLewistown News-Argus

Faith Builders

St. Leo’s Catholic Church is steeped in history, a history spanning from the late 1800s through the 21st century, years plagued by wars, epidemics, depressions, and civil unrest. The liturgical calendar over those years also recorded the day-to-day rites of baptisms, weddings, and funerals, along with high holidays and simple praying of the rosary or lighting of a candle to shine through the darkness.
Religiondailyaudiobible.com

Prayer For A Friend

Name is Dale Parson Jr… And they wrote this today. “Pray For Me. I’m Struggling Today” If you could keep him in you all prayers. Thank you Brothers and Sisters. Praying May deliverance be a part of his life in Jesus name amen. June 9, 2021 at 9:55 pm. Dear...
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: A prayer inspired by Gov. Cox’s request to pray for rain

Please send rain. Give us a miracle. Help us so that we do not have to help ourselves. Give us rain so that we may continue to consume it all and make no changes. Father, close our eyes as we waste the water of our children, their children, and theirs after that. Harden our hearts as well, Father, so we feel not of their pain. Give to us Your Divine Intervention and allow us still our unchecked capitalist drunkenness, our most prized religion. Send us rain. Or empty cold water on us so we sober up already.
Religionclearwatertribune.com

First Christian Church News

God is unseen and unknowable. God is also so big you cannot miss an encounter with the divine, and because of this, a person cannot help but begin to know God. This sounds as though it is a contradiction, but both statements are true. Has any person seen God? Outside...
Religionchurchleaders.com

5 Marks of a Great Christian Leadership

Over the years I have had the privilege of knowing, working with and serving under some great Christian leadership. Christian leadership is not always the flashiest; but those I knew all carried a certain gravitas that everyone could sense. It was this unmistakable aura that drew me in and made...