Memorial Day Services

Memorial Day weekend, viewed by many as the unofficial start of summer, is often remembered for its cookouts, road trips, and being an extra-long weekend. To those that remember, however, there is one other thing that it commemorates: those that gave their lives in service to the nation. While Veteran’s Day in November is focused on honoring our vets that are still among the living, Memorial Day remembers those that are gone, and the town of Montross, as well as plenty of others on the Northern Neck, made it clear that they remembered those that did not make it back, hosting a ceremony at the old courthouse square.