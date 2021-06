The 2021 college football season is less than 100 days away. But before teams can focus on conference titles or playoff runs, they must battle non-conference opponents. Every Big 12 team will play three non-conference games. Among those games, one stands out as the most challenging, and possibly meaningful, for each program. Some are more obvious than others. Non-conference games might not determine which team wins a conference title, but they can still impact a season in other ways.