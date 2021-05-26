Cancel
Premier League

Getafe set for 20 per cent of transfer fee if Emi Buendia leaves Norwich

newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
Norwich's Emi Buendia is expected to leave Carrow Road this summer (PA Wire)

Norwich will have to give Getafe 20 per cent of any fee they get for in-demand Emi Buendia.

The Canaries are expected to demand around £40million for the forward but LaLiga side Getafe are due a hefty sell-on clause.

It was negotiated as part of the deal which brought Buendia to Carrow Road in 2018 and the PA news agency understands it is 20 per cent.

Buendia is likely to leave Norwich this summer with Arsenal and Aston Villa retaining an interest but he also has European options.

Villa want more creativity to lift the pressure off Jack Grealish but boss Dean Smith has already said he does not expect the club to spend big this summer as they look to improve on finishing 11th in the Premier League.

Arsenal made their interest clear during last year’s Premier League restart in June and kept close tabs on the 24-year-old as Norwich were relegated.

They signed Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid in January and are yet to strike a deal to keep the Norwegian at the Emirates.

Buendia inspired the Canaries to return to the top flight at the first attempt, scoring 15 times and making 16 assists as Norwich won the Sky Bet Championship title for the second time in three seasons.

He is happy in Norfolk, recognising the chance the Canaries have given him, and will not force a move but has a desire to play at a higher level, having earned his first call-up to the Argentina squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

“One always dreams of being at the highest level and in the best teams in England, Spain or Europe,” Buendia told AS.

“One dreams of playing for titles, it is an ambition that I have, it is a pride that important clubs are interested in you, it means that you are doing things well and it is a motivation to continue working and one day achieve it.”

