Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles fall in most recent week -EIA

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXgxX_0aC1klai00
Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas, U.S., August 21, 2019. Picture taken August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to May 21 to 484.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel drop.

"Inventories were in line with expectations but the good news for the oil market is the robust demand of gasoline and diesel fuel going into the memorial day holiday weekend," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Gasoline product supplied rose to 9.5 million barrels per day, a proxy for demand, while distillate demand was also higher. Gasoline consumption generally rises beginning around U.S. Memorial Day - which falls on May 31 this year - when people take to the roads.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 1 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 123,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 0.7 percentage points in the week.

Prices were little changed on Wednesday. U.S. crude futures were down 7 cents to $65.99 as of 11:18 a.m. EDT (1518 GMT), while Brent rose 10 cents to $68.74 a barrel.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 232.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 614,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3 million barrels in the week, versus expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel drop.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) fell last week by 265,000 barrels per day.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eia#Heating Oil#Diesel Fuel#Crude Oil Prices#Oil Demand#U S Prices#Energy Prices#Eia#Lipow Oil Associates#Usoicr#Usoiru#Usoilg#Usoild#Usoici#Crude Inventories#U S Crude Stocks#U S Crude Futures#Distillate Stockpiles#U S Gasoline Stocks#Refinery Crude Runs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

Two years of high edible oil prices may lie ahead

KANSAS CITY — Bakers and other buyers of edible oils may face two years or possibly more of continued unusually high ingredient prices before markets return to what may be considered to be more normal levels, Paul Meyers, vice president, commodity analysis, Foresight Commodity Services, Inc., told participants in the virtual Sosland Purchasing Seminar webinar on June 8. A return to more “normal” markets would require both a supply response in the form of larger soybean crops in both North and South America, which may in fact happen this year, and destruction of demand, at least in the short term, which, in the case of the United States, may come in the forms of a drop in soybean and soybean oil exports and a rationalization in the biodiesel sector, many of whose plants have not been able to run profitably because of high input prices and competition from a rapidly expanding renewable diesel sector. The larger scale of the renewable diesel plants allows them to better sustain operations during a period of extraordinarily input high prices.
TrafficRTTNews

Oil Prices Little Changed After EIA Report

Oil prices were little changed on Thursday after data showed an increase in U.S. gasoline and diesel stockpiles amid a ramp-up in output by refiners anticipating runaway demand for fuels this summer. Brent crude oil futures for August delivery inched up marginally to $72.27 per barrel, while U.S. oil futures...
Trafficeconomies.com

Oil turns lower, US crude falls below $70

Oil prices fell on Thursday, as the US dollar steadied against most rivals, while the US crude fell below $70 a barrel once again. The Energy Information Administration reported today that the US crude inventories fell 5.2 million barrels during the past week, while analysts forecasts a drop by 4.1 million barrels.
Trafficraleighnews.net

Oil prices rise modestly after mixed U.S. inventory data

NEW YORK, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices eked out modest gains on Thursday as traders continued to digest a mixed U.S. fuel inventory report. The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery added 33 cents to settle at 70.29 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery increased 30 cents to close at 72.52 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

EIA reports a 98 billion cubic foot weekly climb in U.S. natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 98 billion cubic feet for the week ended June 4. That was generally in line with the average increase of 95 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 2.411 trillion cubic feet, down 383 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 55 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, July natural gas was up 4 cents, or 1.2%, at $3.17 per million British thermal units. It traded at $3.19 shortly before the data.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Iron ore scales over 3-week high on China demand, supply risks

(Reuters) - Iron ore futures jumped on Friday to their highest in more than three weeks, as a rebound in steel inventory in top producer China suggested that demand for the raw material remained brisk. The most-traded September iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 4.1%...
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Higher; OPEC Demand Forecast Helps

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices edged higher Thursday, boosted by continued confidence by a group of top producers in surging oil demand in the second half of the year. By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), U.S. crude was up 0.8% at $70.53 a barrel, continuing to firm after closing above $70 earlier this week for the first time since October 2018. Brent was up 0.9% at $72.84, near a two-year high.
Energy Industryeconomies.com

US crude rises above $70 ahead of EIA weekly report

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains for the second straight day, with the US crude jumping above $70 and Brent hit a 2-year high, thanks to a drop in the US crude inventories according preliminary data, ahead of the official EIA report, amid growing hopes for fuel demand in Europe after lifting travel restrictions, in addition to the US Secretary of State statements about the economic sanctions on Iran..
New York City, NYbywire.news

Oil falls on weak summer kickoff for U.S. fuel demand

NEW YORK -Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after U.S. inventory data showed a surge in gasoline inventories due to weak fuel demand following U.S. Memorial Day weekend, traditionally the beginning of the peak summer driving season. Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.99 a barrel by 12:35...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Edges Higher As EIA Lifts Price Forecasts

Crude oil futures hit fresh multiyear highs on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lifted its forecasts for this year’s U.S. and global benchmark oil prices, but kept its predictions for global oil demand growth largely steady. Brent futures for August delivery rose 19 cents, or 0.3 percent,...
StocksBenzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Gains

U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade after closing mixed in the prior session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME). Data on wholesale inventories for April will be released at 10:00...
TrafficRTTNews

Crude Oil Futures Settle Marginally Lower

Crude oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. gasoline stockpiles in the week ended June 4. However, the downside was just marginal as the official data showed crude inventories fell for a third straight week. According to the report released by the Energy Information...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US refined product stocks climb on stronger refinery runs, weaker demand

US refined product inventories were sharply higher in the week ended June 4, US Energy Information Administration data showed June 9, as strengthened refinery runs were met by tepid demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Total gasoline inventories climbed 7.05 million barrels in...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

U.S. crude stocks down, fuel inventories rise

U.S. crude oil stockpiles that include the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell for the 11th straight week as refiners ramped up output, but fuel inventories grew sharply due to weak consumer demand, the Energy Information Administration said. Crude inventories that exclude the SPR fell by 5.2 million barrels in the week...
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Oil hits two-year highs on rising demand expectations

RH (RH) Crushes Profit, Sales and Guidance Estimates to Send Shares Higher, Analysts Raise PTs on 'Impressive Top and Bottom Line Beat'. FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base. News and...