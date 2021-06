IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A jury has reached a verdict and is expected to announce it Friday afternoon in the murder trial of a farm laborer charged with killing a University Iowa student in 2018. Jurors at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport reached the verdict after about 7 hours of deliberations on Thursday and Friday in the case of Cristhian Bahena Rivera. A court official was expected to announce it Friday afternoon. Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa on July 18, 2018.