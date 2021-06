German minimal techno duo Pan-Pot are releasing a brand-new album packed with some unconventional and ground-breaking sound. ‘Voodoo Signs’ is a two-piece EP set to be released on June 18, via their Second State imprint. This body of work symbolises their first original work of 2021 and their return to Second State to serve up the label’s sixth release this year. Like Pan-Pot, their label is also characterised by a sound outside the norm. Second State has been nurturing the work of some of the biggest tastemakers of the techno scene and serving as a springboard for some emerging talent. 2021 promises to be one of the strongest years for the imprint, and this EP produced by the label bosses will certainly raise the bar.