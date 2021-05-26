Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

‘Better than I did it’: Men who performed Simone Biles’ vault react to history

By Nick Zaccardi
NBC Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Simone Biles landed the Yurchenko double pike vault on Saturday night, she became the first woman to do so in competition. Few men have performed it. The one other American is David Sender, a 35-year-old veterinarian in Auburn, Alabama. Sender, the 2008 U.S. all-around champion, does not follow the sport very closely anymore, but his interest piqued last week while chatting with his father.

olympics.nbcsports.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Auburn, AL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Prince William
Person
Kristian Thomas
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Olympics#Vault#Famous Women#American#Greek#London Olympic#Englishman#Apple News#Gymnastics Finals#Men#Athletes#Floor#Twists#Video#Olympictalk#Somersaults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Here's What Simone Biles Actually Eats In A Day While Training

Simone Biles continues to make headlines as a decorated Olympic athlete. The gymnast recently became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike, a very difficult maneuver that involves a roundoff, a back handspring, and finishing with a double backflip (via CNN). With her incredible athletic accomplishments, many have wondered what Biles eats during the day to keep her performance ready. The famous competitor is currently training for the 2021 Olympics with a daily workout and diet regime, with six to seven hours in the gym on practice days.
NFLPosted by
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Reveals How BF Jonathan Owens Helps Her Practice Self-Care Ahead Of Olympics

Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles, credits her parents and NFL boyfriend Jonathon Owens, as being the best support system any daughter, athlete and girlfriend could ask for. Athletes may not be superheroes, but with the amount of pressure they carry on their shoulders, they might as well be. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, 24, who made her debut at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, has made her mental health as much a priority recently as her dedication is to the sport. While she is preparing herself for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Simone does not forget to take some time off for herself and completely recharge every Sunday. In her recent interview with Health Magazine, she shared, “I really like to relax. So, I’ll hang by the pool with my boyfriend, or have my family come over.” Although she credits her parents for being a solid support system for her throughout the years, clearly her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, is also helping Simone when it comes to dealing with the pressure of playing a professional sport.
Fort Worth, TXflogymnastics.com

What To Watch For At The 2021 GK U.S. Classic

The GK U.S. Classic is the kickoff event for the 2021 summer Olympic season. The event set for Saturday, May 22, is the first in the home stretch for the top female gymnasts leading up to the trials. The meet also serves as the final opportunity for female gymnasts to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, held June 3-6 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
rolling out

Simone Biles wins 7th gymnastics title

Simone Biles has done it again. The four-time Olympic gold medalist earned her seventh national women’s all-around title in gymnastics over the weekend, the most titles of any American female gymnast. The U. S. Gymnastics Championships took place on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Biles took home...
SportsESPN

Simone Biles claims seventh U.S. gymnastics championship

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Simone Biles toned it down. A little, anyway. And soared even higher. The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar claimed her record seventh U.S. title Sunday night, delivering another stunning -- and stunningly easy -- performance that served little doubt the pressure surrounding her bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic championships in more than 50 years is only pushing her to even greater heights.
Indianapolis, INmilfordmirror.com

Olympic champion Biles returning to competition on May 22

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simone Biles is back to competing. The reigning Olympic gymnastics champion will return to competition for the first time in more than 18 months at the U.S. Classic next week in Indianapolis. The 24-year-old Biles — a heavy favorite to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo this...
TV & VideosAwful Announcing

Trailer drops for Simone Biles docuseries ‘Simone vs Herself’

Simone Biles is looking to win even more gold at Tokyo this year, and a new docuseries promises a look at her preparation for this years delayed competition, in addition to exploring how she got to the pinnacle of her sport. The seven-part series Simone vs Herself will stream on...
Sportsfox26houston.com

Simone Biles talks extending her career past 2021 Olympics

Fox 26 Sports Director Mark Berman sits down with the most decorated gymnast of all time to talk about her skill set that continues to grow. Five time Olympic medalist Simone Biles says she's considering extending her career to compete in the French Olympics in 2024. Biles says it would mean a lot to her personally to compete in the home country of her French husband and wife coaching duo that she says is a huge part of her comeback.
SoccerPosted by
NBC Chicago

From Simone Biles to Rose Lavelle the Amazing Female Athletes to Watch at the Tokyo Olympic Games

It may be hard to believe today, but women weren't even allowed to compete in the Olympic Games until 1900, four years after the first events took place. And even then only 22 out of 997 competitors were women. Flash forward to 2021 and this summer, for the first time ever, half of the postponed Tokyo 2020 athletes will be women and each of the 206 participating nations is expected to have at least one woman and one man representing their Olympic teams.
Fort Worth, TXKBUR

Simone Biles earns record 7th U.S. women’s all-around gymnastics title

Simone Biles won a record seventh national women’s all-around gymnastics title in Fort Worth, Texas, tying her with the most titles won by any American in the event. Biles surpassed Clara Schroth Lomady’s previous record of six all-around U.S. championships titles. She is now tied with Alfred Jochim for the most by any American.
Sportskasu.org

The Simone Biles Scoring Controversy At The U.S. Classic

Simone Biles was credited for being the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike. But the judges gave her a provisional score of 6.6, which is similar to Biles’ scores for her other vaults. Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with freelance journalist Dvora Meyers about the controversy surrounding...
Pittsburgh, PAwesb.com

Simone Biles To Appear At Pittsburgh Gymnastics Event

Three months after she is expected to add to her record medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics, gymnastics phenomenon Simone Biles will visit PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Biles, who with 30 medals at the Olympics and World Championships is the most decorated American gymnast in history, will headline the Gold Over America Tour when it stops in Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Simone Biles Presents The Gold Over America Tour & Talks Her Plans On Retiring [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. When you talk about the greatest athletes like Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, and Serena Williams, it’s time to add Simone Biles to the list. She’s won over 30 Olympic and championship medals and claimed her 7th U.S. title and now she’s going on tour. The Gold Over America tour is “a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular” that is headlined by Biles and will hit 35 cities this fall after the Olympics. Alongside her, she will be joined by other gymnasts like Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd, Peng-Peng Lee, and more to be announced.
SportsThe Ringer

Simone Biles Made Gymnastics History. Now a Different Kind of History Is Repeating Itself.

There was a point during her sky-shattering leap at the U.S. Classic last Saturday that Simone Biles appeared to blur the line between gymnast and numen. In the midst of her final backflip before vaulting herself in the air, Biles looked like a comet—and had the speed and energy to match. She was attempting a move called the Yurchenko double pike, named in honor of Russian gymnast Natalia Yurchenko. No other woman had previously performed this move in competition (not even Yurchenko), and only a few men ever had. The Yurchenko requires a gymnast to do a roundoff onto the springboard and then a back handspring onto the vault, at which point they are tasked with channeling enough momentum to launch skyward, flip twice with their body folded and legs straight, and open just in time to stick a perilous landing. The maneuver is equal parts violence and grace. Biles nailed it in her very first attempt.
Sportsdailynewsgh.com

Simone Biles Makes History With Seventh All-Around U.S. Gymnastics Title!

The 24-year-old gymnast won her seventh-straight all-around title at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday (June 6) in Ft. Worth, Texas. With this seventh win, Simone remains undefeated at the nationals since 2013 and becomes the first American woman to win the title seven times. “It’s really emotional, especially...
NFLfloridanewstimes.com

Simone Biles’ NFL player boyfriend Jonathan Owens posts a sweet message to her following her victory in the US Gymnastics Championship-“I’m very proud of you … you I love babies

Roommate, Simone Biles She is slowly approaching the competition at this year’s Tokyo Olympics and is currently recording an amazing streak. Her boyfriend is just around the corner to cheer her on. Simone Biles’ boyfriend Jonathan Owens posted a sweet message of love and support for his “Lil Champion” after a historic victory at the USA Gymnastics Championships.