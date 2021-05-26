‘Better than I did it’: Men who performed Simone Biles’ vault react to history

Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles, credits her parents and NFL boyfriend Jonathon Owens, as being the best support system any daughter, athlete and girlfriend could ask for. Athletes may not be superheroes, but with the amount of pressure they carry on their shoulders, they might as well be. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, 24, who made her debut at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, has made her mental health as much a priority recently as her dedication is to the sport. While she is preparing herself for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Simone does not forget to take some time off for herself and completely recharge every Sunday. In her recent interview with Health Magazine, she shared, “I really like to relax. So, I’ll hang by the pool with my boyfriend, or have my family come over.” Although she credits her parents for being a solid support system for her throughout the years, clearly her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, is also helping Simone when it comes to dealing with the pressure of playing a professional sport.