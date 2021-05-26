Cancel
'All systems go' for Mooneista and Commonwealth Cup

newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
Jack Davison and jockey Wayne Lordan following Mooneista's Woodlands win

Mooneista will fly the flag for Jack Davison and his family’s breeding operation when she travels to Royal Ascot to take on the Group One Commonwealth Cup.

The daughter of Dandy Man crossed the line in second place when making her Group Three debut in the Lacken Stakes at Naas on May 16, finishing just a neck behind Adrian McGuinness’ A Case Of You.

The second and third placings were later reversed as the stewards deemed the filly to have hampered Ger Lyons’ Power Under Me in the closing stages, but Davison was still impressed with how his three-year-old fared after starting as an 8-1 chance for the race.

“She was there to be shot at from 100 yards out,” he said.

“If we were to run the race again we would probably try to get there a little bit later, but having said that she ran an absolute blinder.”

Michael Browne’s Logo Hunter won the Listed Sole Power Sprint Stakes on the same Naas card, further solidifying Mooneista’s form as she was only narrowly beaten by the gelding when the two bays crossed paths at Cork in April.

“We gave Logo Hunter 5lb the day he beat us,” Davison said.

“There seems to be a very good depth to the Irish three-year-old division and she’s right up there.”

Davison reports Mooneista to be in good health at home following her Naas performance, with the six-furlong Commonwealth Cup next on her agenda when the Royal meeting rolls round in mid-June.

“She’s very, very well,” he said. “She’s putting on some size after Naas which is really good, being a sprinter that will hopefully translate to a bit more power.

“We’re really happy with how she’s doing physically considering she’s been busy.

“We’re all systems go for the Commonwealth Cup, that’s where we’ll go providing all goes well in the meantime.”

Accompanying the trainer to Royal Ascot will be his father, John, and mother, Paula, who own Mooneista having bred her from dam Moon Unit at their Killarkin Stud in County Meath.

The family had a tremendous time with Moon Unit when she was trained to six successes by Harry Rogers – including four at Listed level and a victory in the Group Three Greenlands Stakes.

One of Moon Unit’s Listed wins was achieved when she beat Dandy Man, Mooneista’s sire, in the 2006 Woodlands Stakes, a race that became the scene of a full-circle moment for the Davison family when Mooneista won the 2021 renewal and in doing so provided Davison with the most significant success of his training career thus far.

“She’s a home-bred and owned by my parents, it’s a great story really,” the trainer said.

“She was born and raised here, I probably foaled her myself and now I’m training her.

“She’s just an amazing animal, she just gives you 100 per cent – you can rely on her to give 100 per cent effort.

“Whenever you turn up to a race she’s just a professional, nothing bothers her, she knows what she was born to do.

“For me to have a horse of that calibre and that attitude, it’s the inspiration you need, it’s the reason we do the job.”

Given the family’s profound interest in the fortunes of Mooneista, it is unsurprising that a trip to Royal Ascot and the prospect of Group One glory is much anticipated.

“It’ll be an occasion to behold for us,” Davison said.

“We’re really excited for it, particularly my parents.

“I try to keep my eye on the ball day to day, I try not to get too far ahead as there’s a lot of work to be done at home on other horses – but having said that, I know it’ll be great day.”

