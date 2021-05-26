Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

John McGreal ‘happy to get his hands’ on Swindon reins as club target promotion

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQFcN_0aC1kA7x00
John McGreal (PA Archive)

Swindon have chosen John McGreal as the man to try and lead them back to Sky Bet League One after appointing him as their new manager on a two-year contract.

The 48-year-old replaces John Sheridan in the Robins hotseat following his exit at the back end of last season after relegation to League Two was sealed.

McGreal returns to work after a year out following his exit from Colchester in June 2020.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted. With the relegation this season, it’s a club I look upon in League Two as a League One club and that’s our aim this season, to try and get the club back to where it should be.

“It’s Swindon Town. That alone makes you want to apply for the job. I’m sure there were numerous applicants and I’m happy to get my hands on it.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, a lot of players we need to bring in and I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Director of football Paul Jewell added: ““We’re really pleased with the appointment. There were a lot of good candidates who applied for the job.

“We wanted someone who was hungry and here to prove a point. The club needs some positivity at the moment and I’m sure John will bring that.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Jewell
Person
John Mcgreal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colchester#Sky Bet League One#Robins#League Two#Swindon Town#Relegation#Happy#Lead#Football Paul Jewell#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Rene Gilmartin named assistant manager at Swindon

Rene Gilmartin has been appointed assistant manager at Swindon. Gilmartin and new Robins boss John McGreal worked with each other at Colchester, with the former goalkeeper featuring 22 times for the club in the 2018/19 season. McGreal told Swindon’s website: “I know what type of character he is. Very, very...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Eastleigh midfielder Jack Payne makes Crawley switch

Crawley have announced the signing of midfielder Jack Payne on a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. Payne will join Crawley on July 1 in an undisclosed deal from National League side Eastleigh. The 29-year-old has had previous experience of Sky Bet Championship, League One and...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Thomas Frank hopes Brentford’s promotion helps other clubs to dream

Thomas Frank said Brentford’s fairytale promotion to the Premier League should encourage clubs across the world to dare to dream, after they returned to the top flight for the first time in 74 years. Brentford’s victory over Swansea City in the Championship play‑off final is worth £178m but Frank said they will not stray from their shrewd data-led philosophy.
SoccerBBC

Sutton United: Replacing pitch will cost promoted club over £500,000

It will cost Sutton United in excess of £500,000 to install a grass pitch and meet the requirements of the English Football League next season. The U's began work on Monday to tear up the artificial 3G surface at Gander Green Lane after sealing the National League title and a historic promotion.
SoccerThe Independent

Morecambe manager Derek Adams leaves club after promotion to League One

Boss Derek Adams has left the club three days after leading them to promotion to Sky Bet League One. The Shrimps, who beat Newport 1-0 after extra-time in Monday’s League Two play-off final at Wembley announced Adams’ departure on their official website. A club statement said: “Derek Adams has today...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith: Club in safe hands with these owners

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says supporters can be happy with the owners' management. Leicester, where developing infrastructure has also been key to success, are held up as the model to follow. “I think they (the owners) are very astute businessmen who have a strategic plan," says Smith. “Part of...
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Target to Stay Another Year At His Club

Liverpool defensive issues have finally come to an end as the season finished with the Reds achieving third place and clinching the so desired Champions League spot for the following campaign. Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips were the highlight of Liverpool's end of the season, with both defenders having incredible...
SoccerBBC

Darren Pratley: Leyton Orient sign midfielder after Charlton exit

Leyton Orient have signed Darren Pratley on a free transfer after the experienced midfielder was released by Charlton Athletic. The 36-year-old has agreed a one-year contract with the League Two club, and becomes Kenny Jackett's first signing since his appointment as O's boss. Pratley previously played under Jackett at Swansea,...
Soccerburtonalbionfc.co.uk

BREWERS CONFIRM FURTHER AWAY FRIENDLIES IN 21/22 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

TUESDAY, JULY 6 (7.45pm): Nuneaton Borough - Liberty Way. TUESDAY, JULY 20 (7.30pm): Scunthorpe United - The Sands Venue Stadium. WEDNESDAY, JULY 21 (7.45pm): Grantham Town - South Kesteven Sports Stadium (Burton Albion XI) SATURDAY, JULY 24 (3pm): Leicester City - Pirelli Stadium. TUESDAY, JULY 27 (7.45pm): Alfreton Town -...
Soccerbicesteradvertiser.net

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson on transfer window plans

KARL Robinson is targeting at least seven new signings for Oxford United this summer. The U’s head coach is confident he can bring in ‘three or four’ new faces ahead of the start of the Sky Bet League One season on Saturday, August 7, plus four more before the transfer window closes on August 31.
SoccerBBC

Dan Scarr: Plymouth Argyle sign Walsall defender

Plymouth Argyle have signed defender Dan Scarr from League Two side Walsall on an undisclosed-length contract. The 26-year-old former Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers centre-back becomes Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe's second summer signing, after James Wilson's move from Ipswich Town. Scarr will complete his transfer once his contract expires at...
SoccerTribal Football

Harry Kewell takes charge of Barnet

Former Leeds United attacker Harry Kewell has been named the new manager of National League side Barnet. The Australian has previously bossed Crawley, Notts County and Oldham but his latest role will see him take on the reins at a club who struggled last season. Barnet finished second-bottom of the...
Soccerchatsports.com

Alfie Jones: Hull City defender signs two-year contract extension

Hull City defender Alfie Jones has signed a new two-year deal. The 23-year-old joined from Southampton in September 2020 and made 31 league appearances as the Tigers won the League One title last season. "We're delighted to tie Alfie down on a longer deal," boss Grant McCann told the club...