Former Husky QB Jacob Eason Much More Comfortable Heading Into Year Two

By Scott Eklund
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though the team he plays for brought in an experienced starter in a blockbuster trade during the offseason, former Husky quarterback Jacob Eason feels much more comfortable in his own professional skin. He's found a comfort-level with his teammates and coaches and now in year two in the same offensive system, he has a much better understanding of what is expected of him. He told the media recently that the quarterback room is different and he's not worried about competing for the backup job as we get to be about two months away from the start of training camp.

247sports.com
#Husky#American Football#Quarterback#Colts#The League#Eason Losing Reps#Veteran#Indianapolis#Strides#Weekly Throwing Sessions#Training Camp
