Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Superman taught me how to be a Cuban Jew

By Jake Carson Steinberg
JTA
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article originally appeared on Alma. I was Jewish to everyone but the Jews. That’s what it felt like to grow up the son of a Cuban mother and Jewish father. I looked exactly like my dad, with his curly hair and deep-set eyes, and I had his last name, Steinberg, stitched on the back of my baseball jerseys. But my Jewish friends and their parents ceaselessly reminded me that I was not really like him. Judaism comes from your mother, they said, so I couldn’t be Jewish. Isaac’s dad would have me over for dinner and have a laugh over my being “the fake Jew.” His wife would jokingly correct him, saying I was really more of a “half-Jew.” A lot of Jewish people seemed to agree: There weren’t any Cuban Jews.

www.jta.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Dershowitz
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#God#Judaism#Superhero Movies#Cuban Jews#The Man Of Steel#Latino#Dc Comics#Alma#The Truth#Jewish People#Jewish Voice#Jewish Backgrounds#Krypton#Secret Origin#Earth#Stand Up Comedy#Everyday People#Philadelphia#Villanova
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Society
Related
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

SUPERMAN & LOIS: Season 1, Episode 6: Broken Trusts TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Superman & Lois: Season 1, Episode 6: Broken Trust TV show trailer has been released. Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Inde Navarrette, Joselyn Picard, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Stacey Farber, Alex Garfin, and Dylan Walsh. Todd Helbing wrote the screenplays for the Superman & Lois....
TV SeriesComicBook

Smallville Ended 10 Years Ago Today

Ten years ago, Smallville aired its last episode, titled "Finale, Part 2." In the episode, Clark Kent turned back the armies of Apokolips, defeating Darkseid (in his first live-action appearance...kind of) and, for the first time, wearing the familiar blue-and-red costume of Superman. The series centered on the adventures of a young Clark Kent (Tom Welling), who discovered his alien origins and super powers and began battling the forces of evil in his rural hometown of Smallville, Kansas. Welling was joined by a talented cast that included Michael Rosenbaum (Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2) as Lex Luthor, Kristin Kreuk (Beauty & the Beast) as Lana Lang, Erica Durance (Supergirl) as Lois Lane, and John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard) as Jonathan Kent.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois: Holding the Wrench Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Holding the Wrench," the June 1 episode of Superman & Lois. The episode leans into teh family drama, with little mention of superheroics at all, and the promise of some Riverdale-style complications around emotional well-being and a high school musical. It seems as though Lois's ongoing battle with Morgan Edge is taking a toll on her, thought, and Jonathan, with no powers and an arm injury from the previous episode, is in a dangerous situation. The episode will kick off the month of June, with little new programming coming that week as a result of the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S.
TV SeriesEW.com

Superman & Lois cast teases surprising team-ups, villain's supremacist plan, and more

Tension and unlikely team-ups abound when Superman & Lois returns. After a seven-week hiatus, the CW's freshman super-family drama is finally flying back on the air Tuesday to resume the back half of its first season. Ahead of the Arrowverse show's midseason premiere, EW gathered showrunner Todd Helbing and stars Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent), Jordan Elsass (Jonathan Kent), Dylan Walsh (General Sam Lane), Adam Rayner (Morgan Edge), and Wolé Parks (The Stranger/Captain Luthor) to discuss the show's first five episodes and preview what's to come for the latest installment of Around the Table.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois Can't Rely on Luck Anymore: Season 1 Episode 6 Preview

With The CW's Supergirl taking a midseason break before an August return, it's time for her Kryptonian cousin to take back the reigns of Tuesday nights starting May 18. That's when Tyler Hoechlin's Clark Kent aka Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane return with the first in a series of all-new episodes of Superman & Lois. And let's just say that Lois and Clark have probably had easier times in their lives- like being held hostage covering a story or having to save the universe a billion miles from home. From family issues to alt-reality "big bads" to some very earthbound creeps, the dangers are coming from all directions- from outside and from within- begging the question, can a "Broken Trust" ever be fixed? Here's a look at the preview images for the return of Superman & Lois, followed by an episode overview and the newest teaser for "Broken Trust":
Video Gamesfortniteinsider.com

How to Unlock the Superman & Clark Kent Secret Fortnite Skin

Here’s how to unlock the Superman & Clark Kent Fortnite skin. Some players have been unhappy that Epic Games have been adding in collaborations into the season battle passes. However, the majority seem fine with it so long as the skins and other cosmetics look good and aren’t difficult to unlock.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Says “the Story’s Figured Out” for a Justice League 2 and 3

Zack Snyder says the "story's figured out" for two Justice League sequels, where the son of Superman (Henry Cavill) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) would play a "big part" in Snyder's planned two-part finale for the DC Extended Universe. After confirming Lois is pregnant in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's revealed plans for a Justice League 2 and 3 saw Batman (Ben Affleck) making the ultimate sacrifice and Superman uniting the heroes of the DC Universe against the forces of Darkseid (Ray Porter). A five-movie arc started with 2013's Man of Steel would culminate in a "Lord of the Rings-like finale," ending with a 20-year time jump revealing Lois and Clark's power-less son as the new Batman.