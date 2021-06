Prince Harry says his mother Princess Diana ‘had no protection’ as she was relentlessly chased, and was ‘too young’ to help her before her tragic 1997 death. Prince Harry, 36, admits he has fears that wife Meghan Markle, 39, will be “chased to her death” just like his mother Princess Diana. “My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t white and now look what’s happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself, they’re not going to stop until [Meghan] dies,” he said in Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See with Oprah Winfrey, which began streaming on May 20.