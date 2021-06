Chris Tomasson with the St. Paul Pioneer Press tweeted yesterday that former Texas A&M quarterback and Vikings' third round selection Kellen Mond was getting closer to signing with the franchise. He wrote "A source said the Vikings are close to signing rookie quarterback Kellen Mond, taken April 30 with the No. 66 pick in the third round of the 2021 draft. Mond will get a four-year, $5.223 million deal, including a signing bonus of $1,158 million. He will count $949,712 against the 2021 salary cap." Today, the Vikings announced that Mond had indeed signed with the team.