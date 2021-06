(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) GMR air cargo received a shipment of 56.6 MT Sputnik V vaccines in the wee hours today at 3:40 a.m in Hyderabad. It is said to be the largest commercial consignment till date in India. This additional 3M million doses had been dispatched to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. The vaccines will be later sent to various states of the nation depending on the need raised by the state governments. After COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, Sputnik-V will be the third COVID-19 vaccine that will be administered to the people.