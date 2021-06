Benjamin Graham, the man who helped train Warren Buffett, suggested sticking to large companies to make investing easier. Although not a perfect solution, following his advice does help you avoid many pitfalls. If you're interested in dividends in general and real estate investment trusts (REITs) in particular, one giant name you should be looking at is Realty Income (NYSE:O), which is about to get even bigger. Here's why you might want to add this net-lease leader to your portfolio today.