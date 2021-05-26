Cancel
NFL

Jacob Eason opens up on Colts adding Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger to QB room entering Year 2 in NFL

By Garrett Stepien
247Sports
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts' quarterback room entering the 2021 NFL season looks a lot different, from Philip Rivers' retirement to Jacoby Brissett's Miami Dolphins signing, creating a new opportunity for former Georgia Bulldogs and Washington Huskies star Jacob Eason as he enters his second year. While the Colts made a trade for the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz and selected former Texas Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger with a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Eason embraces an opportunity to compete and improve.

