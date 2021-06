Billie Eilish's “Lost Cause” music video is here, and it's an intimate house party for the ages. “Lost Cause” is the second single from her forthcoming album, Happier Than Ever, which comes out July 30. She previously announced the album alongside a glamorous cover shoot with British Vogue, in which she rocked a fresh, fully blonde cut. “This is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it,” Eilish wrote about Happier Than Ever. “I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”