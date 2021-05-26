Longest-running Billboard #1 singles from the 1960s

Stream this playlist via Spotify (clean), Apple Music (clean) or YouTube. Dearly beloved: We are gathered here today to celebrate this thing called roséwave. Since 2017, roséwave has been more than mere summer listening; it's been the catchall term for a way of living: the breezy sweatshirt-over-swimsuit days spent on the beach. The impromptu, late-night karaoke session with your ride-or-dies. The soundtrack to a generation-spanning family reunion featuring all your grandmother's classic recipes (and your cousins' drinking games, too). As Lars Gotrich, its inventor, explained: "Roséwave is a one-word joke I made on Twitter that was less about a genre (that does not exist) and more a lifestyle (that very much exists)."