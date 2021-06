Love him or hate him, most fans of Animal Crossing feel a certain way about Tom Nook. The adorable tanuki has been the bane of many players with bell debt issues, but there are people that just feel like he’s doing his job. Animal Crossing players that have aspired to become beautiful home or island owners must often contend with Tom Nook as a potential obstacle in their way of progressing to their ideal homestead. But what if we could step into his shoes to understand that perspective just a bit more? This is what Animal Crossing could look like as a life simulation game.