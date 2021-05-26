CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 arrested in Italy funicular crash; clamp deactivated brake

By The Associated Press
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Police arrested three people Wednesday in the cable car disaster that killed 14 people in northern Italy, saying workers placed a clamp on the emergency brake to deactivate it as a patchwork repair - one that prevented the brake from engaging when the lead cable snapped. The...

