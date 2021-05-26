Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Striving to bolster the antibiotic pipeline before it becomes the next crisis

By Sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific
chemistryworld.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been almost 10 years since the world was warned of a post-antibiotic apocalypse. Katrina Megget takes a look at the initiatives trying to support antimicrobial R&D. In January 2013, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned the world was heading for a ‘post-antibiotic era’ unless action was taken against the growing risk of antibiotic resistance. Comparisons with climate change and terrorism were made. Sally Davies, the UK’s chief medical officer at the time, dubbed the situation a potential apocalypse. Meanwhile, fingers were pointed at big pharma, as the antibiotic pipeline dwindled and company after company abandoned the space. Initiatives launched, governments scrambled, antibiotic prescribing was curtailed.

www.chemistryworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Pharma#Antibiotic Resistance#Antimicrobial Resistance#Economic Development#Sustainable Development#The Industry Briefing At#The Uk Government#G20#Un#Eli Lilly#Idsa#Gardp#The University Of Oxford#Amr Research Institute#Ineos#Who#Novo Holdings#Amr Action Fund#Congress#Amr Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Sweden
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
United Nations
Related
Worldbusinessnewswales.com

UK and US Agree New Partnership to Fight Future Pandemics and Tackle Health Inequalities

Landmark partnership agreed by UK Health Security Agency and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to strengthen global response to future pandemics. The UK and the US governments have agreed a new landmark partnership between the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the US National Centre for Epidemic Forecasting and Outbreak Analysis, run by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to turbocharge efforts to combat global pandemics and emerging health threats.
WorldThe Daily Star

Astrazeneca Vaccine from Covax: Bangladesh to get 1m doses ‘soon’

Bangladesh is going to receive 1 million 800 shots of AstraZeneca vaccines under the Covax programme, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said yesterday. "We are getting 1 million 800 AstraZeneca vaccine soon under the Covax program," he said in a message to the media sent through his press official. Covax,...
ScienceScience Now

Giving antibiotics an assist

You are currently viewing the summary. Download and print this article for your personal scholarly, research, and educational use. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is the silent pandemic. It has been steadily increasing over many years and threatens to halt the practice of modern medicine. By 2050, the annual number of worldwide deaths due to AMR will be ∼10 million, with an estimated economic impact of 100 trillion USD (1). The World Health Organization, United Nations, and governments worldwide agree that plans for surveillance, stewardship, and innovation must be implemented to avoid a future global catastrophe (2, 3). An integral part of prolonging the usefulness of antibiotics will be to identify new ways to combat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. On page 1169 of this issue, Shatalin et al. (4) provide hope by presenting an approach that makes bacteria more susceptible to antibiotics. It hinges on crippling a universal bacterial defense mechanism whereby hydrogen sulfide (H2S) protects bacteria from the toxic effects of reactive oxygen species (ROS). Once disabled as such, bacteria become more susceptible to antibiotics.
Medical & Biotechspglobal.com

Small companies bear large burden of developing superbug treatments – report

Companies large and small rushed in to develop COVID-19 therapies and vaccines once the pandemic took hold, motivated by government funding and the massive market potential. The picture looks different for infectious diseases that resist treatment with antibiotics, antivirals and other medicines designed to eradicate microscopic attackers. Few large companies...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is When You'll Get a Booster, CEO Says

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across the U.S. may only have started just short of six months ago, but the effect it has had on the pandemic is undeniable. Now, as cases continue to drop nationwide and health officials push for more of the public to get their shots, others are already looking forward to how we'll deal with the virus in the future to keep it from roaring back. And according to Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson, this will likely involve an annual booster shot that will be administered alongside other important doses.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

96 Percent of People Who Get the Pfizer Vaccine Have This In Common

Now that vaccine rates have started to slow in the U.S., you might have a better chance at choosing exactly which vaccine you want to get by setting up your appointment at a specific location. Fortunately, experts say that all three of the vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S. are safe and effective, and multiple studies have confirmed this. However, a new discovery may make Pfizer's vaccine look even more promising: Research has found that 96 percent of people who get the Pfizer vaccine develop COVID antibodies after just one dose.
Marketstowardsdatascience.com

How to Become The Next 30 Billion $$$ Data Company

But in my opinion, the data space is set up to be dominated by open source solutions in the near future. Open source spaces have a very clear winner takes most dynamic making them extremely hard to compete. And that’s not even considering the fact that you don’t get paid to provide open source solutions, a priori.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

Delta COVID variant: Does Pfizer vaccine work against new strain?

If you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, your chances of contracting the virus — specifically the new highly infectious Delta variant — have significantly decreased. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is 88% effective against the Delta variant if both doses are taken, according to National Institutes of Health data obtained by NBC.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Initiatives that could mitigate the next health crisis, ranked by 73 experts

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked various discussions about what steps should be taken to prepare for the next public health crisis. To study this, TIME, with guidance from the University of Washington Alliance for Pandemic Preparedness, polled 73 experts in late May about mitigation initiatives. The 73 respondents, who are...
Agriculturethedallasnews.net

Growing Demand of Veterinary Anti-Infectives Market by 2027 - Zoetis Animal Healthcare, Merck, Merial (Sanofi), Elanco, Bayer Healthcare, Ceva Animal Health, Virbac, Boehringer Ingelheim

Veterinary Anti-Infectives Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis. It also provides market information in terms of development and its capacities.
Public HealthBioMed Central

Correction to: Health services utilization and out-ofpocket (OOP) expenditures in public and private facilities in Pakistan: an empirical analysis of the 2013–14 OOP health expenditure survey

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 570 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 25 February 2021. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 21, 178 (2021) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-021-06170-4 Following the publication of the original article [1], the authors identified several correction. 1. The legends for Figs....
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Concern over COVID-19 remains uneven in May: Poll

The poll asked how concerned the respondents were about the spread of coronavirus and included five options to choose from – very concerned, slightly concerned, neither concerned nor unconcerned, not very concerned, and not concerned. Concern index is based on respondents who answered that they are very concerned about the...
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

Considering antibiotics use in postoperative endophthalmitis

Whilst endophthalmitis following cataract surgery can lead to serious vision outcomes, there are ways of minimising the risk of it occurring whilst also being mindful of the need to prescribe antibiotics in a way that does not worsen antimicrobial resistance. Cataract surgery is performed more often than any other surgery...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer Vaccine Has Been Linked to This New Side Effect, Study Says

Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. began in December, health officials and researchers have gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of the doses that were being administered. So far, the high efficacy rate and incredibly low incidence of serious reactions to the shots have finally helped bring case numbers into a nationally sustained fall. But a new study has linked myocarditis with the Pfizer COVID vaccine as a new side effect in a small number of cases.
Sciencenewzworldtoday.com

Pro-Vaccine Researcher: “We’ve Made a Big Mistake.” COVID-19 Vaccine Spike Protein is a TOXIN Injected into the Bloodstream.

The pro-vaccine scientists, not the anti-vaxx conspiracy theorists. Meet Dr. Byram Bridle, a viral immunologist and associate professor at University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada. Dr. Bridle describes himself as pro-vaccine but he relayed new research about the experimental COVID-19 vaccines that he admitted was “scary.”. In a collaboration between Dr....