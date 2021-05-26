Cancel
Amazon Acquires MGM for $8.45 Billion

Cover picture for the articleIt's official. Amazon is acquiring MGM. The deal, said to be worth a reported $8.45 billion, was announced this morning. "MGM has a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films-12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair, and many other icons-as well as 17,000 TV shows-including Fargo, The Handmaid's Tale, and Vikings-that have collectively won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys. The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM's talented team," said Mike Hopkins, senior VP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

