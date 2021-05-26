Cancel
Business

TeamSnap Announces SportSavvy Customers Will Migrate To TeamSnap Platform

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeamSnap announced that SportSavvy is migrating its customers to the TeamSnap platform. This transition supports SportSavvy and TeamSnap’s shared vision to simplify sports management, registration and communication, streamlining platform use for sports communities in the U.S. and Canada. The move is the latest in a series of growth initiatives the company has taken, including its partnership with Waud Capital and the addition of new executive talent.

sgbonline.com
