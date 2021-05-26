TeamSnap Announces SportSavvy Customers Will Migrate To TeamSnap Platform

Government to channel investments toward procuring qualified platforms that embrace multiple customers and stakeholders finds Frost & Sullivan. Across most government agencies, there is a rising emphasis on modernizing shared services and the cloud to drive down costs and be more effective. Many organizations are building integrated data platforms to bring in data and become the system of record or another read/write type of data repository, data lake, or data warehouse to manage all of the data and break down any existing silos. Eventually, strategies will focus on interoperable and cyber-secure platforms that can serve single transaction business models concurrently.