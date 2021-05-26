The Scientific Reason Why Cats Always "Land on Their Feet"
The myth that cats have nine lives is closely tied to their ability to land on their feet and avoid certain doom when jumping from impressive heights. But the truth is that there is a scientific reason for how cats can land on their feet (and look so graceful doing it). "Cats are climbers. They climb both for protection from other predatory animals as well as to give them a vantage point for hunting," explains Kimberly Huston, DVM, program director of veterinary technology at Kent State University, Tuscarawas Campus. "Because of this need to climb, cats also needed to learn how to fall without severely injuring themselves. Their balance is fantastic, but mistakes—fights between other cats, or even the occasional love spat—can cause falls."www.marthastewart.com