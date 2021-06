Close to 3,000 Indigenous households to benefit from improved connectivity. OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how much we rely on our connections. Now more than ever, Canadians across the country need reliable high-speed Internet as many of us are working, learning, accessing essential services, and staying in touch with friends and family from home. Right now, too many residents in rural, remote and Indigenous communities in Canada lack access to high-speed Internet. Through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) Rapid Response Stream, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to get Canadians connected to the high-speed Internet they need.