Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin fourth trailer, screenshots

Capcom has released the fourth official trailer and new screenshots for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The latest trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin provided fans with their first glimpse of the rage inducing light that has suddenly begun infecting monsters around the world. The trailer also teased new story details about the protagonist’s connection with Razewing Ratha, the whereabouts of their grandfather the legendary Monster Rider Red, and some returning characters from Monster Hunter Stories. While the connection between the rage rays, the global disappearance of Rathalos and the birth of Razewing Ratha is unclear, players can rely upon the assistance of their Battle Buddy Avinia and her Monstie Frostfang who make their return from Monster Hunter Stories to help unravel the mystery.