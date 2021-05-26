Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The Kate hosts screening of Renee Fleming performance

By Kristina Dorsey
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIBWj_0aC1i3xh00
Renee Fleming (Charles Sykes, Invision/AP)

The Metropolitan Opera doesn’t kick off its 2021-22 season until September, but folks around here can gear up by watching some Met stars sing in filmed performances Saturday at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center.

Superstar Renee Fleming will be featured in a concert from the Dumbarton Oaks estate in Washington, D.C., from August 2020. And tenor Jonas Kaufmann will sing an array of arias, from Polling Abbey in Bavaria, from July 2020. Both performances were recorded live.

This is part of the Metropolitan Opera’s Met Stars Live in Concert series.

Note that COVID protocols will be in place at the Kate for this event, including social distancing and masks (unless you are in your theater seat and eating something from the Kate).

Met Stars Live in Concert, 1 p.m. Saturday, Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook; $20, $15 for students 17 and under; (860) 510-0453.

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
482
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katharine Hepburn
Person
Jonas Kaufmann
Person
Renee Fleming
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Theater#D C Theater#The Metropolitan Opera#Covid#Lrb 860 Rrb#Superstar Renee Fleming#Concert Series#Stars#Tenor Jonas Kaufmann#Dumbarton Oaks#Polling Abbey#Arias#Cultural#July#Students#Bavaria#Old Saybrook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
West Point, ALValley Times-News

New Horizons to host Performing Arts Camp

The New Horizon Theatre’s annual Performing Arts Camp in West Point is returning for the 12th year. This years theme – Can’t Stop the 80s: Video Revolution – features music and dancing from that era. Julia Langley will be returning again this year to direct the camp. Julia is from...
North Hempstead, NYtheislandnow.com

Town to host free ‘Romeo and Juliet’ performances for residents

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board will be partnering with Eastline Theatre this summer to host free theatrical performances of William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet.’. “We are excited to offer these live theatrical performances for our residents at various Town parks,” said Bosworth. “The shows will...
Watertown, MAWicked Local

Mosesian Center to host 'Pride and Performances'

Mosesian Center for the Arts will present "Pride and Performances," an online festival of family events, on June 11 and 12. Funded in part by the Mass Cultural Council Festivals Program, the event aims to "celebrate your unique identity and raise your voice in a weekend of family-friendly events that remind all of us to take pride in who we are."
Theater & DanceMorning Sun

Met Opera showcases updated productions in weekend streams

The Metropolitan Opera finishes its "Changing the Scene: Updated Settings for Classic Opera" week with three streaming productions: Thomas Ades' "The Tempest" from 2012 on Friday, June 11; Verdi's "Falstaff" from 2013 on Saturday, June 12; and a 2018 version of Mozart's "Cosi fan tutte" set in Coney Island on Sunday, June 13. All 7:30 p.m. via metopera.org.
Theater & DanceWJLA

New musical by DC composer 'Grace' coming to the Ford's Theatre

'Grace' is a new American musical about food and family by DC-raised composer Nolan Williams Jr. Its world premiere will be at historic Ford's Theatre in 2022. Williams, who by his own admission cannot and does not cook - dove deep into research on Black culinary food traditions after a curiosity sparked by learning about tea cakes while working on another musical project – and he was hooked. As he dug in on his research, he says, the culinary history started singing to him. That’s how he came up with ideas for songs for the show, like “Potlikker,” “Black Eyed Peas” and “Chicken Ramen Noodles and Cherry Kool-Aid.”
Sault Ste. Marie, MIMarie Evening News

Local entertainment performances to be hosted this weekend

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Soo Theatre has announced two upcoming shows for the public to attend. "My Name Is Rumpelstiltskin" is directed and instructed by Anna Kowalski. Performances will be held at the Historic Soo Theatre at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4 and at noon on Saturday, June 5. Tickets can be purchased in advance during office hours, from 12 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as at the door. Admission prices for adults is $12, $5 for students and children 5 years of age and under are free. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Roxbury, CTNew Haven Register

Roxbury library hosting band performance

ROXBURY — The Minor Memorial Library, 23 South St. in Roxbury, will host the New Chordtet Band on June 26 at 3 p.m., on the library’s lawn. There will be a Pop-up bar for cocktails and drinks. Picnics are welcome, and lawn chairs and a blanket. This program is free.
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Local dance studio to host 'Swan Lake' performances

POCATELLO — The Alliance Academy of Dance will be hosting two performances of "Swan Lake" on Saturday. The academy will have two separate performances at the Pocatello High School auditorium, one at 2 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. The ballet directors and co-owners of the Alliance Academy of...
Books & Literaturedailyjournal.net

‘The Night Watchman,’ Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers

NEW YORK — One of the country’s most esteemed novelists, Louise Erdrich, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for “The Night Watchman.”. Other winners for books include the late Les Payne and daughter Tamara Payne for their Malcolm X biography “The Dead Are Arising.”. The awards were announced Friday during...
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Tabor Dance Academy hosting summer performance

Tabor Dance Academy invites the community to come celebrate as its dancers present “Accentuate The Positive” June 3-5 at Scottsbluff High School. Approximately 250 area dancers ranging in age from 3 to adults will perform in four different shows. All shows feature different age groups and levels of dancers in a full spectrum of dance styles from classical ballet to hip hop. Beautiful costumes accentuate the musical selections such as “Happy Feet, “Pick Yourself Up,” “Luck Be A Lady,” and the classic Judy Garland song “Get Happy” to name a few.
MoviesNBC Washington

Filmfest DC to Host Virtual Screenings, Free Docs on Go-Go, Chinatowns

Filmfest DC is gearing up for its 35th year in the District and plans to feature films from 35 different countries alongside a collection from local filmmakers. This year’s Washington, DC, International Film Festival will run June 4-13. It will be mostly virtual, but there’s an option for anyone who misses going out to the movies.
New York City, NYFirst Showing

Festival Trailer for 'The Conductor' Doc About Conductor Marin Alsop

"Being the first is a tough job, and I think this is why she is fighting so much for us. A festival promo trailer has debuted for an indie documentary film titled The Conductor, made by Austrian filmmaker Bernadette Wegenstein. It is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival coming up very soon, and is still looking to confirm distribution before any release is set. Told she couldn't become a music conductor because she was a girl, Marin Alsop persisted – until, against all odds, she broke through and became one of the world's most renowned classical music conductors. The Conductor takes us on her journey, born and raised in New York City, her tenacity and hard work took her from childhood days attending concerts at Lincoln Center to conducting symphonies in Baltimore, Såo Paolo, and even Vienna. "It's a triumphant film about overcoming discrimination and realizing one’s talent against all odds." This looks immensely inspiring and very moving.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Livermore Library to Host Encore Players Performance

The Livermore Public Library will host an online performance by the Encore Players community theatre group on Tuesday, June 15, as part of its Adult Summer Reading program. The theme for this year’s reading program is “Color Your World,” and the Encore Players will present a variety of readings, stories, and songs reflecting the many colors of both art and people.
WorldPosted by
WWD

Bulgari Hosts Guests for Music Performance, Top Cuisine and Live Event in Milan

BULGARI’S GARDEN: “What a treat for us,” exclaimed Lily Aldridge, a longtime Bulgari ambassador, at the lunch held in the garden of the jeweler’s hotel in Milan on Friday. The model was reacting to a performance by Andrea Bocelli’s Teatro del Silenzio orchestra directed by the young Beatrice Venezi that paid a moving tribute to the late Ennio Morricone.
Hopewell, NJmercerme.com

Juneteenth film screening and panel at Woolsey Park, HV Arts Council hosts

Celebrate this day of freedom under the stars at Woolsey Park on Friday, June 18 at 8:30pm with a screening of “Juneteenth – A Celebration of Freedom,” a 30-minute documentary presented by the Hopewell Valley Arts Council in partnership with the Hopewell, Mercer County and Pennington Libraries, and produced by the Texas Institute for the Preservation of History and Culture.
Boulder, CO50plusmarketplacenews.com

Boulder’s Arts in the Park to Host Over 80 Performances

Arts in the Park is the City of Boulder’s summer arts and culture program that is bringing a variety of performances to Glen Huntington Band Shell in the city’s Civic Area. Over 80 performances have been scheduled with the first event starting in late May. “The response from the arts...