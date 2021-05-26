The Kate hosts screening of Renee Fleming performance

Renee Fleming (Charles Sykes, Invision/AP)

The Metropolitan Opera doesn’t kick off its 2021-22 season until September, but folks around here can gear up by watching some Met stars sing in filmed performances Saturday at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center.

Superstar Renee Fleming will be featured in a concert from the Dumbarton Oaks estate in Washington, D.C., from August 2020. And tenor Jonas Kaufmann will sing an array of arias, from Polling Abbey in Bavaria, from July 2020. Both performances were recorded live.

This is part of the Metropolitan Opera’s Met Stars Live in Concert series.

Note that COVID protocols will be in place at the Kate for this event, including social distancing and masks (unless you are in your theater seat and eating something from the Kate).

Met Stars Live in Concert, 1 p.m. Saturday, Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook; $20, $15 for students 17 and under; (860) 510-0453.