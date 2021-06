There are certain things kids always seem to want to do. It’s like the old anecdote, “Do you want to be a ninja or a pirate?” the answer clearly being a ninja pirate, obviously. This is something that sticks with us into adulthood, though, and being gamers we get to be either or both pretty much whenever we feel like it. This is where our title for today comes in. The game is Port Royale 4 and alongside telling you all about the game, we’ll also be discussing the brand new Buccaneers DLC. So in this case you’ll get the be a trader or a pirate, (or both,) but still … close enough.