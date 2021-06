Last season, Darius Garland and Collin Sexton were key bright spots, for the most part, for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a fairly underwhelming rookie campaign, Garland bounced back in a big way with 17.4 points and 6.1 assists per outing, and it was apparent that he no longer had his prior meniscus injury dating back to college in the back of his mind. He reportedly did have that be the case in his first season; in Year 2 for him though, he looked like a different player.