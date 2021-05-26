Cancel
Read This Powerful Statement From Darnella Frazier, Who Filmed George Floyd's Murder

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleDarnella Frazier, who was 17 when she recorded George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis last year in a clip that would go viral and become a key piece of evidence against his killer, says she's proud of what she did even though it changed the course of her life. In an...

George Floyd
#Murder#Minneapolis Police#Race#Cup Foods
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd, Darnella Frazier and why videos of police wrongdoing hardly ever change the world

On Friday, Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the cellphone video of George Floyd’s murder, was awarded a Pulitzer Prize.There is no doubt the shocking footage of an officer pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes was the key factor in launching a new phase of the global Black Lives Matter movement — and in ensuring the swift conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.It is also unquestionable that recording what happened required great bravery and sacrifice. Challenging a group of four police officers is rarely safe if you’re a 17-year-old Black girl, as Frazier...
Celebritiesmajicatl.com

Darnella Frazier Given Honorary Pulitzer For Her George Floyd Video

Darnella Frazier, the Minneapolis teenager who stopped to record the tragic last minute of George Floyd’s life, was awarded an honorary Pulitzer Prize this past Friday (June 11th). The video was the spark behind a global activist movement denouncing police brutality and systemic racism, and it would be used as evidence in the trial of Derek Chauvin, Floyd’s killer.
Advocacyopoyi.com

How George Floyd's murder sparked anti-racism protests worldwide

A Hennepin County Judge will announce Chauvin's sentence at 13:30 local time on Wednesday. Derek Chauvin was caught on camera kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes. His killing sparked widespread anti-racism protests in the US and several other countries. Last year, the custodial killing of a black man, named...
Public SafetyKHOU

Chauvin to be sentenced Friday in George Floyd's murder

MINNEAPOLIS — George Floyd’s murder prompted outcry across the country, with many people taking to the streets demanding justice. Now, more than two months after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted, people following the case are preparing for his sentencing Friday afternoon. “What’s been happening in the last...
Public SafetyKABC

Chauvin gets 270 months for murder of George Floyd. Read the Judge’s 22-page opinion here

Derek Chauvin Sentenced To Over Two Decades in Jail. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is being sentenced to 22-and-a-half-years in prison for the death of George Floyd. The 2020 murder sparked protests across the U.S. over the harsh treatment of the Black man by the white cop. Chauvin was found guilty in April of second and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an arrest last May, causing his death. Chauvin still faces civil charges in a federal court. This sentence is the prescribed sentence plus 10 years for additional circumstances.
EntertainmentHOT 97

Young Black Woman Who Recorded George Floyd’s Death, Darnella Frazier, Won A Pulitzer Prize

Darnella Frazier is the young Black woman that recorded the horrific killing of George Floyd. As reported on Madame Noire, Pulitzer gave Frazier an award in the Special Citations and Awards category. They gave her the award for “courageously recording the murder of George Floyd [with] a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Derek Chauvin breaks silence to claim he has information to give ‘peace of mind’ at sentencing for George Floyd murder

Derek Chauvin has broken his silence to claim he has information to give “peace of mind” to the family of George Floyd – as he was sentenced for his murder.In briefs comments to the court shortly before he was sentenced to twenty-two-and-a-half years in jail, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted earlier this year, said he wanted to offer his condolences to the victims’s family.“I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” he said.He added: “There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope that things will...
Public Safetytheurbantwist.com

Following Derek Chauvin’s Sentencing, Rev. Al Sharpton Said, “This Is Not Justice, Justice Is George Floyd Being Alive”

The road to justice is long and winding. While major improvements have been implemented in the aftermath of George Floyd’s untimely death, many people do not believe they are sufficient. Over a million Roommates tuned in to watch Derek Chauvin’s conviction on our live stream today. Derek was finally sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison today, as we previously reported, after being convicted of murdering George in April. Derek has already been convicted of unintended second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Judge Cahill handed down his sentence in a Minnesota courtroom.
Public SafetyVox

Chauvin’s prison sentence is still not justice

In April, people around the country awaited the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The video of George Floyd, pinned to the ground by Chauvin’s knee for nine minutes and pleading to breathe, had gone viral the summer prior, setting off a wave of protests around the world. After just 10 hours of deliberation, jurors returned with a conviction of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. People took the streets to cry, hug, and gather, the verdict bringing both a sense of relief that an officer was going to face consequences for enacting violence — a rarity in the criminal justice system — and anger, since any outcome wouldn’t bring Floyd back.
Stillwater, MNgruntstuff.com

Who is Derek Chauvin’s beauty queen ex-wife Kellie and where is she now?

Derek Chauvin’s beauty queen ex-wife filed for divorce from the convicted ex-cop days after George Floyd died in his custody. Kellie Might Xiong Chauvin, who was topped Mrs. Minnesota in 2019, legally separated from Chauvin on Might 28, 2020, three days after the deadly arrest, for which Chauvin was discovered responsible of homicide Tuesday, in accordance with the Impartial.