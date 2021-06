Dylan Guenther occupies a unique place in the top-10 prospect rankings because he is perhaps the most dynamic offensive threat from the forward position, but he is also a natural winger and not a center like Matty Beniers or a hybrid center/winger like William Eklund. A winger is largely seen by the hockey world as a less desirable commodity than a center or a defenseman for a lot of reasons, but really it seems superficial when considering the underlying play-driving numbers. If a winger drives play better than a comparable center then does the positionality really mean anything?