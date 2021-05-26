Flames News & Rumors: Gaudreau, Giordano, Lucic, Markstrom & More

In this week’s Calgary Flames news & rumors update, Jack Eichel’s trade rumors have once again been heating up after a media availability he had last week, and the Flames are one of many teams who may line up as a suitor. In other news, Sean Monahan’s rough season appears to be injury-related as his season came to an end last week, with the team announcing he will require hip surgery. Meanwhile, with the Flames being eliminated from postseason contention last week, both Andrew Mangiapane and Dillon Dube will suit up for Team Canada at the IIHF World Hockey Championship in Latvia, and their teammate in Nikita Nesterov will play for Team Russia.