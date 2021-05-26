Cancel
Flames News & Rumors: Gaudreau, Giordano, Lucic, Markstrom & More

By Colton Pankiw
The Hockey Writers
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Calgary Flames news & rumors update, there is plenty of talk of what lies ahead, given that the season is complete. Johnny Gaudreau let it be known that he hopes to sign an extension, while Mark Giordano discussed the possibility of being left exposed for the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft. Milan Lucic says the team needs a change in mentality, and Jacob Markstrom said he will be better next season. In other news, Dillon Dube was unable to play for Team Canada at the Worlds due to a concussion.

