Kristen Clarke confirmed as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights
Kristen Clarke via Twitter. (Photo Credit: Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law) WASHINGTON | Kristen Clarke, the president & executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a national civil rights organization based in Washington D.C., was confirmed by the Senate Tuesday to serve as the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division at the U.S. Department of Justice. Clarke was nominated to the post in January 2021, by President Joe Biden.watermarkonline.com