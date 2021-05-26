onePulse prepares for a week of community activities leading to June 12
ORLANDO | onePULSE Foundation is preparing for a week of community activities leading up to June 12 as the five-year mark of the Pulse tragedy approaches. Remembrance Week will begin June 5 with the fifth annual 4.9K CommUNITY Rainbow Run at Wadeview Park in Orlando. After going virtual last year due to the pandemic, the run returns as an in-person event this year and will include a kids’ fun run around Wadeview Park and a virtual option for those who cannot attend in person. You can get registered for the run at CommUNITYRainbowRun.com.watermarkonline.com