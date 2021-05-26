Nevada County poised to enter Orange Tier June 2
The state announced Tuesday evening that Nevada County’s COVID case rates have met the requirements for the Blueprint for a Safer Economy’s Orange Tier, based on case rates Nevada County hasn’t seen since September. If Nevada County meets the criteria for the Orange Tier next week, Nevada County would move into the Orange Tier on June 2. Restaurants will increase to 50% capacity indoors, gyms to 25% capacity indoors, and movie theaters to 50% capacity indoors.www.sierrasun.com