Nevada County poised to enter Orange Tier June 2

Riverside County has hit its first week of qualifying for the yellow, or minimal-risk, tier in the state’s coronavirus reopening framework — but it’s a week too late. Riverside County’s case rate dropped to 1.6 positive cases per day per 100,000 residents on Tuesday, June 8, county metrics showed. This meets the state’s qualifications of a 1.9 case rate or lower per day, per 100,000 residents, to move into the lowest-risk yellow tier. The county would need to maintain that rate for two weeks — but the tier system goes away Tuesday, June 15. So, as predicted by local public health officials, the county will remain in the orange, or moderate-risk, tier.