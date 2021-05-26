Official: Ford Explorer And Lincoln Aviator Are Going Electric
Ford has announced it will increase electrification spending by $8 billion to $30 billion by 2025 as it believes 40% of its global vehicle volume will be all-electric by 2030. Ford's electric products like the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit will be joined by new models built on new rear-wheel-drive/all-wheel-drive architecture teased during the presentation. The carmaker's BEV lineup will have to expand to meet the demands of so many potential customers.carbuzz.com