Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Official: Ford Explorer And Lincoln Aviator Are Going Electric

By Jared Rosenholtz
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ford has announced it will increase electrification spending by $8 billion to $30 billion by 2025 as it believes 40% of its global vehicle volume will be all-electric by 2030. Ford's electric products like the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit will be joined by new models built on new rear-wheel-drive/all-wheel-drive architecture teased during the presentation. The carmaker's BEV lineup will have to expand to meet the demands of so many potential customers.

carbuzz.com
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Aviator#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Ford Explorer#Pickup Trucks#Commercial Vehicles#Mustang#E Transit#Bev#American#Vw#Rwd#Bronco#Powerboost#F 150 Lightning#Two Row Three Row Suvs#Rugged Off Road Utilities#Off Road#Evs#Models
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Ford’s Best-Selling SUV Is Going Electric

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Ford announced that it will be making an electric version of the Explorer, its best-selling SUV. An electric Ford Explorer would be the first large electric SUV available on the market. Although there are three-row electric SUV’s on the market, the third row is typically more a checked box than an actual place adults would want to sit. It would join Ford’s EV lineup including the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit and F-150 Lightning. As demand for electric vehicles grows, an electric Ford Explorer would certainly be a hit.
CarsEngadget

Ford's electric F-150 range estimates are very conservative

Were you disappointed when Ford said the F-150 Lightning would offer an estimated 300 miles of range in its best trim level? You might not have reason to be so glum. Ford told YouTuber Marques Brownlee that its EPA range estimates for the electric pickup truck factor in 1,000lbs of cargo — you may well get considerably more range with a lighter load. Brownlee saw 367 miles of estimated range in an empty F-150 Lighting Platinum with an 80 percent charge, and estimated that a full charge would net about 459 miles.
EconomyPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Ford: 40% Of Our Vehicle Sales Will Be Electric by 2030

Ford sees profit and growth in the electric vehicle segment. Following up on the release of the all-electric F-150 Lightning (and the commercial version, the F-150 Lightning Pro), Ford has fleshed out its plan to make more EVs, and to make more money from those electric cars and trucks. During...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Original "Jurassic Park" Ford Explorers Were Self-Driving—But How?

Way back in the early '90s a visionary director teamed up with some of the most creative minds in the movie business to produce an incredible forward-looking epic, a cautionary tale about the impact that science would have on the future of humankind. Jurassic Park didn't only set box office records, the movie also served to illustrate technologies and concepts that were just beginning to creep into the public's awareness.
CarsPosted by
The Week

Ford's big bet on an electric F-150

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Ford wants to be the company that takes electric vehicles "from niche to normal," said Annie White at Car And Driver. Last week, the company released details of the F-150 Lightning, the upcoming electric version of its best-selling pickup. Slated for sale in spring 2022, it boasts more torque than its gas-guzzling siblings — "This sucker's quick," President Biden said when he took one for a test drive — and enough juice to "power a home for a week or more." The Lightning takes full advantage of its electric capabilities, with a front trunk — or "frunk" — replacing the conventional engine, and 11 outlets that could be used for power tools. Ford's F-series pickups have been "the top-selling vehicles in the U.S." for 39 consecutive years. Last year, almost 800,000 were sold in the U.S., compared with 292,000 Teslas. If a large share of F-150 buyers go electric, it will transform the industry.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Expects 30 Percent Of Full-Size Truck Segment To Be Electric By 2030

When the Ford F-150 Lightning was revealed last week, it caused quite a stir in the automotive world. Though there are several all-electric trucks in the works from a number of other manufacturers, electrifying the best-selling vehicle in America is an entirely different thing altogether. It means that Ford is serious about EVs, and judging by the number of reservations it’s received for the Lightning so far, quite a few consumers are as well. Thus, it’s not really a surprise that Ford predicts that EVs will account for 30 percent of sales in the full-size truck segment by 2030.
Detroit, MIdallassun.com

Ford stock up on news of $30 billion fund for electric cars, trucks

Senior officials at Ford Motor announced they will invest $30 billion to develop electric cars, trucks and batteries by 2025. The US multinational automaker confirmed it will have spent an initial $22 billion as part of its program to develop electric automobiles by 2023. In spite of larger funding being...
CarsCleanTechnica

Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Recreates Historic Ocean-to-Ocean Drive

Early on the morning of June 1st, 1909, Henry Ford entered two of his Model Ts in the first coast-to-coast, transcontinental American road race. And, while it wasn’t quite the Cannonball Run, that race tested the endurance and capability of an emerging technology that was still being referred to as a “horseless carriage” in may parts of the country. Twenty-three days and 4,106 miles after it had set off from New York, Henry’s number 2 Model T crossed the finish line at the Seattle World’s Fair, winning the race. Last week, another emergent technology set off from New York to recreate that historic drive in the form of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E … and it didn’t take the Mustang twenty-three days to make it!
BusinessPosted by
MotorBiscuit

BlueOvalSK Will Revolutionize the Electric Ford

With all the headlines Ford has been making regarding its upcoming EV production, it’s no surprise that they’ve also announced new plans for battery manufacturing. BlueOvalSK is the new venture between Ford and SK Innovation, a Korean energy company. BlueOvalSK will produce Ford electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. The...
Carsmotor1.com

Ford Mustang reimagined as smaller 2030 electric coupe

We been hearing rumours that Ford will launch another ICE generation of its iconic Mustang pony car sometime in 2022 - 2023. But what about when that vehicle gets phased out, probably around the end of the decade; what will it be replaced by and what will power its replacement?
CarsAutoGuide.com

2022 Ford Maverick Small Pickup Will Officially Debut June 8

Ford has confirmed the small Maverick pickup is coming, and we’ll see it next week. One of the industry’s worst-kept secrets is no more. After months of speculation and even production-line spy photos, Ford has confirmed the small Maverick pickup will debut, and soon: we’ll see it on June 8.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2010 Blue Flame Metallic Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Clean CARFAX. Blue 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 12V 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you want to be able to go just about...
Carsteslanorth.com

Ford Hits Milestone: Electric Mustang Production Surpasses Gas Version

As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to grow in popularity, U.S. legacy automaker Ford has surpassed an exciting milestone on its way to electrification. Ford has produced more models of the electric Mustang Mach-E than it has gas versions so far this year, as reported by Automotive News. The company has...
Economyiknowfirst.com

Ford Stock Forecast: Electric Vehicles Boosting Sales and Future

This Ford stock forecast article was written by Maria Grishaev, Analyst at I Know First. Ford Motor Company has a good year so far in 2021. The stock price went up by 68.66% YTD. With a new electric car that is giving Tesla tough competition and its plans to invest...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Is Manufacturing More Electric Mustangs Than Gas Ones

Ford's official website has a section dedicated to investors where each and every month documents are uploaded about sales and production figures. One interesting piece of information can be found in the latest files as the Blue Oval is already producing more Mustang Mach-E SUVs than the namesake sports car.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Ford's electric Mustang tops Norway car sales in May

Ford Motor Co's (F.N) electric Mustang Mach-E topped Norway's car sales in May, the first full month of registrations for the crossover vehicle in the small but influential Nordic market, national data showed on Tuesday. Battery electric vehicles made up 60.4% of all new cars sold in Norway last month,...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

OFFICIAL: Ford Maverick Confirmed As New Compact Pickup

The Ford Maverick is probably this year's worst-kept secret - we all knew it was happening and we all knew what its name would be. That didn't stop the Blue Oval from trying to keep the compact pickup under wraps, with Dearborn even threatening legal action against those who leaked images. It didn't work, because the leaks have been so plentiful that we pretty much know exactly what it will look like and can even give you an idea of what a Raptor version would be like. But never mind all that - today's big news is that Ford is finally confirming that its new pickup is the Maverick.
EconomyStreet.Com

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Tesla, NIO, Ford Cite Supply Costs as Challenge

Electric vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report increased the price of its vehicles in April, which obviously did not sit well with its customers. A Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report user by the name of Ryan recently complained about the price hike, and surprisingly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded, blaming it the increase in prices on raw materials.
Buying Carsmikeshawkia.com

Pre-Owned 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4WD

NO ACCIDENT HISTORY ON CARFAX**, GOOD SERVICE HISTORY!!!!!!!, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. UPFRONT PRICING***NO PRICING GIMMICKS***5 DAY-500 MILE EXCHANGE POLICY***WE FINANCE with APPROVED CREDIT***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE*** WE PAY TOP $$$ for TRADES***We will even show you the CARFAX history report and the service department repair order detailing the maintenance performed on the vehicle prior to it going on our lot. We make every effort to service our pre-owned vehicles for your piece of mind! WE BUY CARS, TRUCKS, VANS AND SUVs...
Carsautoconnectedcar.com

American Are Excited about Electric Ford F-150, Cybertuck & Sliverado

America’s favorite pickup truck is going all-electric. Ford’s F-150 Lightning is the latest in a string of electric vehicles being launched by carmakers in the country and will likely hit the market in early 2022. Packed with interesting features and with almost identical looks as its gas-powered and hybrid counterparts, the F-150 Lightning has already attracted comparisons with the more angular and sci-fi looking Cybertruck, which is on track to roll out later this year. As automakers focus on adding more EVs to their lineup, how keen are consumers to opt for greener options? Piplsay polled 27,870 Americans nationwide to get some insights. Here is what they found.