One of the most common challenges I see clients wrestling with — from solopreneurs to established businesses — is how to structure and manage multiple brands. The tendency is to jump straight to logo development for a new idea or innovation to become a new brand. The problem with this approach is that it takes investment, resources and time to build that commercial identity. Usually it's not until well after launch that those challenges start to present themselves clearly, impacting the performance not only of the new brand, but the entire business. Here's the good news, though; not all innovation needs to take the form of a new identity, and often, multiple ones aren't even the answer. The solution can be a lot simpler than fragmenting marketing dollars and other internal resources.