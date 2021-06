Photo courtesy of Grace Neale ‘22. Harkness Memorial State Park ‘17. I hope I am not alone in having the whimsical dream that my parents would drop me off at college where I would lean against a random oak tree, open a book with absurdly small print discussing the thing of the thing that is the thing, and happen to be invited to a secret society by an attractive youth whereupon we dress up as bourgeois members and jump off buildings with umbrellas in hand. Oh, silly me! I confused reality with season five of Gilmore Girls.