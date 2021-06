II’m not an expert on tofu, in fact I would go so far as to describe myself as a reformed skeptic, but there are two things I know about it: first, its creamy smoothness is a great contrast to other flavors (see mapo tofu); and second, it transforms, Cinderella style, when frying, with its irresistible soft wobble against the crunch of the dough. Both of these qualities make it an ideal plant-based substitute for whitefish in the classic chippie dinner, offering a similar delicacy of flavor and a satisfying contrast of textures without the annoying saltiness of halloumi or the chewing of banana blossoms. , which are sometimes used as fish -free alternatives instead.