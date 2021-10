The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend 24-10 largely due to a terrible offensive performance. A lot of the talk this week has been about the play of Ben Roethlisberger and whether or not he's completely washed up. I don't know whether he is or he isn't, but I do know that there are a lot of problems on the offensive side for the Steelers right now. Penalties, drops, missed assignments, and just flat getting beat were common occurrences in Pittsburgh last week. Most Roethlisberger defenders will point to those issues, as well as poor protection, as the real reasons for the offense's struggles.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO