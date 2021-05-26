INNOMOTIVE Solutions Group Acquires Fire and Marine (FMI)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CIS Global LLC, a privately held leading provider of mission critical power and server rack-mount slide products for the rapidly growing data center and networking industries. The transaction is expected to be completed by the third quarter for a cash purchase price of approximately $200 million, subject to adjustments.