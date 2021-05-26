Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

INNOMOTIVE Solutions Group Acquires Fire and Marine (FMI)

FireEngineering.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINNOMOTIVE Solutions Group (ISG), parent company of AMDOR, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fire and Marine, Incorporated (FMI) of Springfield, Ohio. Founded in 2007, FMI delivers fully customized compartment management solutions and contract manufactured components for fire apparatus and emergency response vehicles. The FMI team has developed strong relationships with OEMs, municipalities, and first responders across the U.S. FMI will run as a stand-alone entity operated by founders Terry Albert, Dennis Summers, and Daryl Summers.

www.fireengineering.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accountants#Technology Company#Information Technology#Design Products#Engineers#Parent Company#The U S Fmi#Isg#Canadian#Custom Solutions#Business Environment#Delivering Products#Components#Trucking Industry#Oems#Founders Terry Albert#Fire Apparatus#U S#Powerful Additions#Ongoing Commitment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

Element Solutions Acquires Coventya

Element Solutions Inc., a global and diversified specialty chemicals company, has made a binding offer to acquire Coventya Holding SAS, a global provider of specialty chemicals for the surface finishing industry. Under the terms of the offer, Element Solutions will pay approximately $508 million (€420 million) in cash, including the assumption or repayment of debt, subject to certain adjustments. Upon the closing of the transaction, Coventya will join MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions and will be reported within the company’s industrial and specialty segment.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ADMQ Acquires New Commercial Building (Graphic: Business Wire)

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announces it has a new commercial building under contract. The project closing date for the property is July 15 th or sooner. We have also inked a five-year lease agreement for the entire building starting upon closing date. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Industrymarinelink.com

De Nora Acquires Hyde Marine

De Nora said it has acquired Calgon Carbon Corporation's UV Technologies Division (CCUV), including the products, brands and assets of UV ballast water management systems (BWMS) manufacturer Hyde Marine as well as municipal and industrial water treatment brands RAYOX, SENTINEL and C3 SERIES UV. The acquisition was signed on June...
Businesswholefoodsmagazine.com

Lehvoss Group Acquires Engredo

Cheshire, England—Engredo—a Danish provider of ingredients for the food, supplement, and pharma industries—is merging with the Lehvoss group, according to a press release. The joint venture will allow Lehvoss Nutrition, which markets and distributes nutraceutical ingredients and minerals throughout Europe, to consolidate its nutritional offerings, sales, marketing, and regulatory expertise...
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. announces impressive result

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Marine Electricals (India) Limited (NSE: MARINE), an integrated technical solution provider in the field of electrical automation, announced results for the QuarterYear ended March, 2021. The key highlights of the result is as under:Consolidated Financial PerformanceYearly Financial Performance Highlights:Consolidated Income of Rs. 259 crores...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Faro Technologies (FARO) Acquires HoloBuilder, Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FAROÂ® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader of 3D measurement, imaging, and realization solutions for the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics markets, today announced the acquisition of HoloBuilder, Inc.
BusinessHigh Performance Composites

Diamorph Group acquires Permali

Advanced materials group Diamorph Group Holdings Ltd. has signed a conditional agreement to acquire Permali Gloucester Ltd. (Permali, Gloucester, U.K.) a composites manufacturer predominately for the defense sector. Diamorph says it is anticipating completion of the Permali acquisition within the coming months. This is Diamorph’s second acquisition. The group previously...
Economyboatingindustry.com

Warbird Marine acquires Yellowfin

Warbird Marine Holdings, formed by EagleTree Capital to invest in category-leading boat builders and managed by industry veteran John Dorton, announced it has completed the acquisition of Yellowfin Yachts. Yellowfin will be a separately managed sister company to Invincible Boat Company, which Warbird acquired in 2019. With this acquisition, Warbird becomes the largest and best capitalized designer and builder of custom offshore fishing boats.
Marine, ILthefabricator.com

White River Marine Group acquires Hatteras Yachts

Boat manufacture White River Marine Group has announced its acquisition of Hatteras Yachts, New Bern, N.C., and plans to add 500 jobs at that facility by 2025. The company will invest $34 million in the New Bern factory, which also will make Ranger and Mako saltwater boats as production shifts from Missouri.
Businessmassdevice.com

Resonetics acquires Distal Solutions

Today said it completed its acquisition of Distal Solutions for an undisclosed amount. Distal Solutions specializes in the design and development of catheter-based delivery systems for medical devices and implants. Distal’s founder David Rezac will lead Resonetics’s design and development efforts and California market expansion. Get the full story on...
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Fragbite Group acquires Playdigious

Publisher Playdigious has been acquired by Fragbite Group, which is the new name of Swedish mobile game company FunRock. Fragbite purchased 100% of Playdigious shares, directly and through shares exchange, for an unknown sum. With this acquisition, Fragbite will bolster its offering with a new publishing and indie games division.
Businesstelecareaware.com

Tunstall Group acquires Secuvita (NL)

Secuvita’s director and owner is Patrick Gaasbeek. It was founded in 2006 as a brand independent service provider for social alarm systems. Today, their significant sectors are care alarms (standard and mobile), healthcare home automation (smart home), and remote care for home care, housing, and emergency centers. Featured clients on their website are Florence, Aafie, and Vérian. The company is based in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Xerox Corp. (XRX) Acquires Document Systems

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Xerox (NYSE: XRX) has acquired Document Systems, a leading document solutions provider in Southern California. "We're focused on strengthening our U.S. small and midsize business (SMB) market reach through the combined power of our portfolio of workplace...
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

E2open to Acquire BluJay Solutions

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. announced plans to acquire BluJay Solutions, further integrating BluJay’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for shippers, logistics service providers and freight forwarders. “I am thrilled to welcome the exceptional team and great customers of BluJay Solutions to E2open,” says Michael Farlekas, president and CEO at E2open. “Combining E2open’s...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

US Fintech Broadridge Partners with Amazon Web Services to Expand Private Market Hub, Leveraging DLT

The Private Market Hub will leverage distributed ledger technology (DLT) to streamline and connect the private equity sector and assets. The new platform has added connectivity to industry applications and tools that will help with automating workflows between front-, middle- and back-office functions, offering a more consistent, secure, real-time view of the latest data.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

nVent Electric (NVT) to Acquire CIS Global

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CIS Global LLC, a privately held leading provider of mission critical power and server rack-mount slide products for the rapidly growing data center and networking industries. The transaction is expected to be completed by the third quarter for a cash purchase price of approximately $200 million, subject to adjustments.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Delta Apparel (DLA) Acquires Innovative Technology Company, Autoscale.ai

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today it has acquired Dallas-based technology company, Autoscale.ai, to further leverage its existing proprietary automated product workflow from design to fulfillment.
BusinessSourceSecurity.com

Cloud Gateway announces the appointment of industry veteran, Raif Mehmet as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Cloud Gateway, a cloud-native networking and security solutions provider, has appointed tech industry veteran Raif Mehmet as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), in order to fuel the company's growth in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market. Raif Mehmet has extensive experience in bringing disruptive technologies to market within networking...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Parsons Corporation (PSN) to Acquire BlackHorse Solutions

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BlackHorse Solutions, Inc. in an accretive deal valued at $203 million. Founded in 2018, BlackHorse expands Parsons' customer base and brings differentiated best-in-class capabilities in cyber, digital operations, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and full-spectrum operations.