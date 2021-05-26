Cancel
Some flight attendants said they didn't get sick nearly as much during the pandemic due to extra cleaning and mask-wearing - and they hope airlines keep sanitation a priority as travel rebounds

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlight attendants said they got sick less during the pandemic due to increased airline sanitization. Airlines began overhauling cleaning in early 2020, when many experts thought COVID spread through shared surfaces. As more people get vaccinated and start traveling, workers hope airline cleanliness will remain. See more stories on Insider's...

