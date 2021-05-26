Some flight attendants said they didn't get sick nearly as much during the pandemic due to extra cleaning and mask-wearing - and they hope airlines keep sanitation a priority as travel rebounds

With social distancing restrictions loosening nationwide, summer travel plans are top of mind for many. But along with that welcome ability to make exciting plans to see new places and visit loved ones comes a not-so-welcome reminder: Packing a carry-on suitcase tends to feel like such a struggle. Between determining the whether your specific bag will be allowed in the cabin (there’s a difference in specifications among various airlines, BTW), deciding on what type of bag to pack, and figuring out whether your nightly face serum meets TSA’s guidelines for amount of liquids allowed through security, crafting the perfect carry-on can be such an ordeal.