Here's How Many Victims The Boston Strangler Might Have Had

When it comes to serial killers, it can be difficult to pin down exactly how many murders they're responsible for. Oftentimes they'll confess, but they've been known to exaggerate or otherwise obfuscate the details of their crimes, according to Psychology Today. Further, when a number of victims turn up in an area over a certain period of time, and in particular when those murders share similarities, it can be tempting to chalk all of them up to the work of a single killer, when in fact there may be a team of murderers, or there may have been copycat or unrelated murders mixed in. And of course, in the case of decades-old crimes committed before DNA evidence was a thing, it can be next to impossible to paint a complete picture of who is responsible for the crimes.