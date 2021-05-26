CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Agent T Russell Okung Says Steelers Can’t Afford Him After Being Predicted To Sign With Them

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Bill Barnwell of ESPN predicted that the Pittsburgh Steelers will eventually sign free agent tackle Russell Okung after June 1. In fact, he went on to predict that Okung, who played for the Carolina Panthers in 2020, would sign a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Steelers. What did Okung think about that prediction? I think his responses on Twitter show.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Carolina Panthers#Twitter#Captainobvious#Steelers Depot
